The Town of South Bethany hosts a “Coffee & Conversation” meeting at the town hall on the third Friday of every month — now, in the newly refurbished nearly $500,000 town council chambers and building. Last Friday, July 21, it was Council Member Edie Dondero’s turn to host, and she addressed activities on the Community Relations committee, for which Dondero is the council liaison.
She also talked about the Town’s canals remediation programs and private algae removal contracts.
Dondero is one of two women who serve on the South Bethany Town Council, with Chris Keefe recently joining to fill a board vacancy.
“They know when I’m talking,” said Dondero, who advocates for town residents and for environmental progress.
She noted that the $487,300 estimated costs of the town hall refurbishment and front window installation was largely paid for by state and federal grants.
“The building was mostly paid for by grants,” including Inflation Reduction Act monies and Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act funding. “We want to remind people that we got funds for these upgrades from Infrastructure.”
Dondero volunteers her time with the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB), supporting the Assawoman Wildlife Area that borders South Bethany. She also is presently working with the CIB on the Little Assawoman Bay.
“We have a project at the Little Assawoman, and we do the fish seining and then identify species types, counts and, finally, release them,” she said.
According to the seining program notes on their website, the CIB’s Inshore Fish Seining Program is still active this season and is an almost entirely volunteer-driven effort. It gathers data on the fish species found in the shallow shore-zone areas of the bays.
Dondero said South Bethany must be dedicated to its unique canal system and to the marshland and wetlands that surround the small town of 500 full-time residents.
“We do need to ensure the wetlands will be well-maintained here,” she said. “I like natural vegetation” as a solution, she noted.
She said she was surprised to learn of the Canal Water Quality Committee proposal to terminate the floating wetlands program after five years.
“Let’s give it another go,” she suggested at the coffee meeting. “When there was algae and the floating wetlands, we had diamondback terrapins. They would float along the canals near the canal ends.”
“It’s not a cure to the algal problem, but let’s get them at every canal end,” she said. “It may be the gardens were cooling the water,” she said after learning the canal waters this week were higher than 85 degrees. “The water temperature is too high.”
Regarding public safety and a recent Coastal Point story on the uptick in callouts and citizen complaints — with 48 more requests for police response at this point than all of last year — it was Dondero who asked SBPD officials as to whether South Bethany police had responded to assist in Bethany Beach when a post-Fourth of July gathering of hundreds of teens ended in fights and fireworks illegally set off on the neighboring town’s boardwalk.
“They handled it so well, and we are proud of them,” she said of the Bethany Beach police.
“They did a heck of a job. Why did we not release names of the two adults who were 18 or older?” she wondered. “People need to know” — about the troublemakers, “and public shaming sometimes goes a long way.”
“I wanted to give a shout-out to the South Bethany police chief at our last council meeting and to the BBPD for their work controlling that situation,” said Dondero. “My message is: ‘Parents and grandparents, do you know where your children are?’”
“Back in my day, we would not have had such a thing,” she said of fighting on the beach. “Now, I sound like an old lady.”