South Bethany Town Council Member Edie Dondero this week announced a new communications series to “create more access” to South Bethany’s leadership.
Coffee with the Chief will be held on Nov. 22 at the town hall on Evergreen Road, with South Bethany Police Chief Jason Lovins.
Dondero indicated that due to space and social-distancing restrictions, interested residents should first RSVP by contacting town hall at (302) 539-3653 or Dondero by email at edith.dondero@gmail.com.
Additional meetings at town hall are also being planned, including a Coffee with the Chief that could feature Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Chief Shawn Truitt.
In other South Bethany meeting news, the Town’s Community Enhancement Committee will meet on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at town hall.