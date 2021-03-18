Memorial Day weekend also means Election Day for the Town of South Bethany, and eligible residents and property owners can now declare their candidacy for the 2021 town council election. Three seats are up for election this year, each carrying a two-year term, starting in June.
Applications for candidacy were available starting March 15 and must be filed by Wednesday, April 14, at 4:30 p.m.
All candidates must be a U.S. citizen; a natural person at least 21 years of age; never convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude; otherwise qualified to vote in municipal elections; and eligible to serve as either a “Resident” or “Nonresident freeholder.”
The South Bethany Town Charter further explains voter and candidate eligibility in Sections C-5 and C-6 (available at South Bethany Town Hall or online at https://ecode360.com/8879334).
The council seats up for election in 2021 are currently held by Dick Oliver, Carol Stevenson and Frank Weisgerber. If there is a contested election, it will be held at town hall on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Voter registration is not required beforehand. Absentee voting will be permitted.
For voting requirements, a resident is anyone who has been physically residing within town limits for at least 30 days before election day (this state law supersedes the town charter). An eligible freeholder is any person who owns property for at least 90 days before election day (up to eight total freeholders may vote per property). Freeholders’ spouses are also eligible to vote.
That last rule about spouses will likely change, if and when South Bethany’s requested charter change is approved. (Currently, it is being considered as House Bill 84 in the Delaware State Legislature.) The Town’s other proposed charter changes are mostly to align their voting rules with state code.
Details on the election are online at https://southbethany.delaware.gov/election-information. For details or forms, contact South Bethany Town Hall at 402 Evergreen Road, telephone (302) 539-3653 or email townhall@southbethany.org. Any questions regarding status or qualifications should be directed to the town manager before the April 14 deadline.