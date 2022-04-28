Sue Callaway, Mayor Pro Tem of the Town of South Bethany, took a final bow as council member appropriately on Earth Day — where she presided over the outdoor installation of three little free lending libraries and other town improvements. Callaway has been active with the SB Community Enhancement Committee her entire council career and a proponent of townspeople taking civic action to improve canals and beautify open spaces.
She has been a member of South Bethany Town Council for 12 years and will conclude that service at the end of April. Edie Dondero, SB Councilmember for Communications, said: “It’s been an amazing run for Sue, and we appreciate her service to the town.”
“During the 12 years, I have served as Chair of the Community Enhancement Committee (CEC), the team has initiated, planned, organized, and conducted numerous projects that have truly made a difference,” said Callaway. “The CEC’s goal has always focused on enhancing the town, engaging volunteers, and helping increase property values and rental interests.”
“Some of our proudest achievements are: the Adopt-A-Canal Program, the Historic Signs along Russell Road, the Ocean Drive Art Program, the Fitness Area, the Route 1 Median that creates a welcoming environment to our town, the recent new Little Free Libraries, even creating winning July 4th floats, and so many other initiatives,” added Callaway in a farewell letter in the town’s Zephyr newsletter. “I thank the South Bethany Public Works for always assisting us and making sure our endeavors come to fruition!” she said. “My wish is that focus on these values remains. I have always appreciated the support of all South Bethany staff and the cadre of Town Council members with whom I have served.”
Maureen Hartmann, Town Manager, has appreciated Sue Callaway’s service and thanked her for her time on the council at the recent dedication of the little free lending libraries.
“I have enjoyed every minute of it,” said Callaway. “I will leave with mixed feelings…” because there is more work to be done. “Community enhancement has been laser-focused on improving homeowner value and offers something new to the town.”
“I am glad to retire on this Earth Day celebration today,” said Callaway. “We have truly improved our favorite part of the earth here in SB. I do have a vision for this town — we are growing now, so the focus should be on improving and engaging our community.” She again cited the Adopt a Canal program that has engaged people as they adopt the canal ends that make SB their home.