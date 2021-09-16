The South Bethany Town Council last week approved a measure to permit the use of generators, while also establishing civil fines starting at $100 for violations of noise ordinances pertaining to them. Councilman Tim Shaw presented the resolution, which is intended to keep decibel levels down and within OSHA standards. Second offenses for noise violations would be fined $200, and third-offense fines move to $300.
The council meeting on Sept. 10 included a changing of the guard, with appreciation expressed for the service of three outgoing council members:
- Don Boteler was commended for faithful service of four years. Mayor Tim Saxton also offered his personal thanks. “Don, it was a singular privilege working with you. I learned South Bethany is different because of the people who operate it behind-the-scenes.” Boteler was thanked for his work as treasurer and turning over the reins to Randy Bartholomew.
- Carol Stevenson provided six years of service on the council. Saxton offered his “sincere thanks for this dedicated servant.” Stevenson had a letter read into the record thanking volunteers for community social events, such as movies on the beach, caroling and the South Bethany award-winning float decoration in the Bethany Beach Fourth of July Parade.
- Frank Weisberger also provided six years of service on the council, working specifically on canal water quality. Saxton thanked him for his “many hours of work” to keep South Bethany clean.
Other council matters this week included continuing enforcement of dog-leash rules and public safety. Shaw presented a letter from South Bethany resident Brenda Hossick seeking more enforcement of community ordinances.
Saxton said, “Some of these matters are police enforcement and some relate to code enforcement. Dogs simply need to be on a leash.”
The council talked about community enhancements over the past summer, even with a staffing shortage. One resident thanked the council, saying, “There is always something in town for people to enjoy!”