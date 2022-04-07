Bob Biciochhi of Cat Hill in South Bethany has just been appointed to the South Bethany Town Council. He brings to the town a businessperson’s acumen from his days at IBM and PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), as well as strong expertise from board positions at the Maryland High Tech Council.
“We know lots of the other property owners, and many live in Cat Hill with us,” said Biciocchi. “We have friends from canal neighborhood, the ocean block and back in the woodlands in Cat Hill, so this led me to say, ‘Now that I have met some of the townspeople and council people, I should serve on this council.’ Edie Dondero is a fellow Cat Hill person, and she also motivated me to run.”
“We need infrastructure expansion and modernization in South Bethany,” he added. “What do we do with media companies on fiber, and what do we do with our public utilities? I thought I could add to the council’s experiences.”
“It’s a very professionally-run township,” said Biciocchi who added that he has sat in on some of the public comment meetings. “They are doing a great job, but the council needs new people with the terms turning over.”
Biciocchi served 15 years with IBM and worked with PWC in management consulting before that — so he is already public service-oriented.
“I had a lot of experience with U.S. government, supporting federal work as a client. Some of this translates to what local towns are facing,” he noted.
There are big data issues and analytics that need to become part of the South Bethany contracting process, he said. On a smaller scale, coastal towns face the same issue with upgrading infrastructure, noted.
“I have done a lot of modernization projects of America’s seaports and did work for government in homeland security,” said the new council member.
‘All politics is local’
“All politics is local,” said Biciocchi, quoting Former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill, “but they don’t have to be bloody,” he added.
“There is a new wave of younger people moving to South Bethany who are coming out of industry and a new retirement wave. We are going to skew younger here, and folks are more tech-savvy.”
“We have to pay attention to change,” said Biciocchi. “How much change do we want and how fast can it be adopted? When you listen to people — what is the rate of change and the range we want to accept? Can our methodology improve to help with infrastructure and growth here?”
“There are challenges ahead, and we may see a sea change,” he said. “So, let’s be change agents.”
Success is not about the lowest price on every contract, he noted — it is about the value of what the Town is getting in South Bethany transactions.
“I just want to help move us in the right direction.”
Biciocchi cited a South Bethany coffee-and-doughnuts workshop on safety and bicycling last week, captained by Dondero.
“People have to understand the rights-of-way and where the property owners’ boundaries are. There have been grants, really, to allow aprons and receptacles; but it’s not your land,” said the councilman. “It’s been imperfectly drawn, in terms of passage from the 1950s for the canals. So, you work with people through education. You must hear people out.”
Early years at Ocean City shaped love of the beach towns
Biciocchi completed a candidate profile for the council position, which was published. He then ran unopposed and was appointed to the council. He said he was always familiar with South Bethany.
“When I was a kid, a lot younger, I worked in the restaurants down in Ocean City. My family has been property owners for many years here.”
“I started out with my first job in high school at Bill’s Famous Ship Café restaurant as a pot washer, and my brother was the broiler man. Later, I became the chef’s assistant. We seated several hundreds of diners, and it was white-tablecloth dining,” he recalled.
The next summer, Biciocchi worked at the Quarterdeck.
“Once you get those experiences, as a young man, it never really leaves you.”
His family is from Rockville, Md., and brought their own property in South Bethany in 2018. “We have enjoyed it,” he said. “We have spent most of our weekends and then decided to experience it year-round, so my wife and I have been full-timers here since 2019.”
“We need to act more like a coalition of town, instead of a town of just hundreds,” through coalition groups like the Association of Coastal Towns (ACT), he added. “I am interested in creating more leverage for us in South Bethany.”
Local concerns — internet and beaches
“I have not heard a lot of happy experiences with the cable company,” said the councilman of Mediacom. “It’s not so much the town council agenda, but rather the Mediacoms of the world who sort of generalize what every town needs. They believe the community goal is ‘just give us a deal and make it work for seniors,’ and then they leave.”
“It is the heavier lift of changing the attitude of the other side of the table” in negotiations, “and these utilities need to be motivated to do better,” said Biciocchi. “It’s easy to dismiss our towns as minor markets or beach towns.”
Getting more information about the technology is important, he said, and creating competition for bids really helps. He said South Bethany needs more options on its infrastructure.
“It’s fiber in the street and then coaxial cable to the home” from Mediacom, said Biciocchi. “So that makes it a more reliable service, but it still requires a router and a modem. So that makes our new upgrades window-dressing, to some extent.”
Mediacom has broken connections in South Bethany, said the councilman, “and it’s been that way forever.”
On contracts for beach replenishment, Biciocchi said South Bethany needs to look at the technical specs of what these contractors, such as Anchor, have agreed to perform.
“I first became aware of Anchor and some of the beach replenishment from Lewes all the way to Fenwick. We have a network here of people who are capable engineers, some coming out of the Navy, who can help consult and see what is really proposed,” said Biciocchi.
“You need a deeper business understanding and technical specs to see what is really going on.”
“With our ocean folks, canal folks and woodland folks — we all have our issues. If you help the other guy in your community, you can get united around the common good,” he said.
His goal is to “help everyone to get to ‘yes’ so that we have common wins. There is no reason for friction and in local politics,” he concluded. “You need to help people to find common ground.”