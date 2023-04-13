The South Bethany beach replenishment project will be undertaken beginning May 22 — just five days before the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Based on his discussions with replenishment contractor Weeks Marine and DNREC officials, “They are two days behind schedule in Rehoboth right now because of the weather, but they are not slowing down at all,” said Mayor Tim Saxton.
Meanwhile, the town hall remodel is nearly complete, and town officials are hoping to obtain a certificate of occupancy in a week or two, according to Town Manager Maureen Hartman.
“We are awaiting the fire marshal inspection,” she said. “The final painting has been completed, and the security installation is under way. The floors are all completed, and we will have a ‘Zoom Room’ for the conference center for town hall meetings.”
“The next town council meeting is May 12 and is really the official town hall opening, and we can have people look around,” said Saxton. “That would be the best date” for public engagement, when we have an official town hall meeting.”
The Community Relations Committee will hold an event at the newly remodeled facility on May 18, (rescheduled from April 20). The manager for estuary science of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays will speak at 5:30 p.m. that evening. Andrew McGowan will discuss water quality in the Little Assawoman Bay and what residents can do to help.
Contractor changes schedule for algae harvest
Solitude Lake Management is postponing its harvesting of algae spoils in the canals until May.
“The cleaning schedule is May 1,” said Saxton. “We will put a notice out to ask our boaters to give us some leeway for the harvest work.”
“We inspected the canals yesterday, and there is not much algae there yet. We want to hold off the Solitude Lake Management team until the first week of May. The harvester machine was going to come, but we need more time, and Solitude agreed to push it back for the Town,” said Tim Shaw, who oversees the Town’s Canal Water Quality Committee.
The collection will potentially only require one run.
Town talks budget
The South Bethany Beach Town Council has approved a $2.99 million operating and capital budget, with no property tax or rental income tax increases for 2024. Property tax in South Bethany will remain at $1.30 per $100 of assessed valuation, and the rental tax rate will remain at 8 percent. The council did note that future measures for protection against the impact of coastal flooding and sea-level rise may require a tax hike or new assessments in the near future.
Councilman Dick Oliver suggested a graduated tax increase for South Bethany.
“I want to plant a seed for some approach in the future,” he said. “I am beginning to doubt it will do what I had visualized.”
“We could raise taxes to such a degree that we would get squawking, and it would not be enough money to really matter. My proposal is to give this to Budget & Finance. I am not sure we are doing our planning well enough right now. We can form a subcommittee or ask the Budget & Finance Committee to plan ahead for the future of our Town.”
“We need to look at our comprehensive plan. We need to place more responsibility on the planning,” he added.
Randy Bartholomew, that committee’s chairman, said, “We do need to start planning for a tax increase. I have done some math, and we would need a 20 percent rate increase, from $1.30 to $1.55 [per $100 of assessed property value] to create the kind of funding we need for the future, so that would be a substantial increase.”
“Our current taxes are very reasonable. So, it’s a higher percentage rate hike to get us an additional $100,000 of revenue for the Town,” he added.
“Now, they are saying our property assessments will be delayed about a year,” reported Bartholomew about the ongoing court-mandated Sussex County property tax assessment update.
“There are some items in the South Bethany comprehensive plan, and we need a process to look at it,” he said.
Saxton said, “We have a long-term capital plan, and we have had it for years. Now, whether people like it or not is another matter. You could argue we have a plan only with the funds we have; but not a plan that looks forward with additional funds.”
Oliver said, “We did not raise taxes for years and years. We had the most acrimonious meeting when we had to raise taxes 50 percent to a total of like 20 bucks.”
Robert Biciocchi, the newest town council member, said, “You have to tie the increases to what the Town needs in the future. We have to take on the responsibility to explain what the needs are here. If we raise it X percent, it is to meet this need.”
Councilman Tim Shaw said, “We are going to get pushback, but we have to do it. We need a war chest to go after this environmental grant money. If we want to fend off the increase of sea-level rise from climate change and to address the long term, we need the funds. I live at ground zero, where most of the coastal flooding is happening.”
“If you tell somebody you are going to hit them with a 50 percent tax, there is going to be pushback,” he added. “If you tell them it will be like $300, it will be a shrug and an acceptance.”
“There is nobody in this town that is poor!” exclaimed Shaw. “We are going to have to sell it.”
Saxton said, “I will not support a tax increase. To tell people, ‘Your taxes are too low and we have to raise them’ is not the way to sell it. They came here knowing their taxes are going to be low. That is what is driving people here from New Jersey and other states.”
“If we have a real plan for the future that we can create and sell, then that is one approach. But you cannot say, ‘Well, you are only paying $600 per year.’ I don’t buy that argument,” said the mayor. “We have to demonstrate the need.”
Bartholomew said the council should use its consultants to help create the long-term plan and understand the need.
Biciocchi noted, “Long-term property value is the driving unifier in this community. Everyone can get behind that, and it is going to be articulated.”
Councilwoman Edie Dondero said the long-term plan should be informed by the work for this year’s budget process.
“It’s a good time for us to be thinking about it.”
Dondero said she is opposed to the purchase of the two new police vehicles for more than $88,000.
“Of course we need the police to be well-equipped. It is an example of where we are not following the comprehensive plan. We are not following environmentally sustainable practices,” she said. “These new police vehicles only have a 15 mph fuel economy rating.”
Abbott said, “We cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”
Dondero countered, “There was not an imminent need. I don’t know why this is being rushed. We did not have a vehicle in an accident, and we are just retiring older vehicles without a good alternative.”
The capital expense motion carried 6-1, with Dondero opposed. The budget was approved unanimously.