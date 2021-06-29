South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV), an organization that helps older adults live independently, has launched its new website, at www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org. The website is designed to enable SCVV to provide information about membership, volunteering, donations and more in an easily accessible location so that its communities can become familiar with the work of the organization.
“We are excited to have our website up and running so that we can spread the word about what we have to offer,” said Ron Kerchner, the group’s chairman.
SCVV was started by a group of local volunteers in 2019 and became a branch of Village Volunteers (VV), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, in July 2020. While VV serves Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach, SCVV serves the ZIP codes of Bethany Beach, Millville, Ocean View and South Bethany. The group is operated by a 10-member Steering Committee, made up of volunteers from the community, who are advised by their strategic partners, local professionals who lend their experience and expertise in areas such as local government, health care, law, finance, technology and graphic arts to the group.
The mission of SCVV is to make it possible for older members of the community to age in place by providing volunteer services to members. Individual members pay a fee of $500 annually ($750 for a household membership), which entitles them to up to 25 hours of volunteer services per month. Temporary memberships for $75 monthly for up to three months are available for temporary needs, such as following surgery.
Transportation to medical or other appointments, running errands, technical support, some household help, friendly visits and phone calls are among the services available for members. Volunteers, who are thoroughly vetted, can choose what services they want to offer and when they wish to offer them.
“The pandemic made it difficult for us to communicate with potential members and volunteers,” noted Vice Chairman Chris Powers,” but we were able to begin offering services early this year.”
SCVV opened an office at Ocean View Town Hall, at 32 West Avenue, last year; its hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Friday. With more than 20 members and 55 volunteers, the Village has gotten off to a successful start, and at this point, more volunteers are needed to serve the needs of the growing number of members.
People can use the new website at www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org to learn more about South Coastal Village Volunteers and to see if they can benefit from membership or to offer their services as a volunteer. They can also contact SCVV by calling (302) 500-1281 or via email to southcoastalvillage@gmail.com.