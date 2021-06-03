After seeing enough neighborhoods suffer in Sussex County, Anthony Cannon decided that it was time to get outside of the church walls and bring prayer into the community. So, as the warm evening sun turned orange on May 26, about 15 people met under the pavilion at Frankford Town Park.
“We’re here in the community, praying,” Cannon said. “No gimmicks, no microphones.” No asking people to show up again on Sunday morning. It’s just a casual weekly event on Wednesday evenings at different parks and locations around the region.
As bishop of Dominion Church of Delaware in Harbeson, Cannon had canceled the next few months of Wednesday-night Bible study at the church and asked his congregants to act as a prayer group instead.
“The Lord put on me to be in different communities,” he said. “Our main thing is: church isn’t just where you go to hear a good word,” but to share good energies. “We can’t wait” for hard times hit our own homes before acting, Cannon said. In a community, everyone is family.
Frankford Police Chief Larry Corrigan was also invited to attend.
“My goal is peace and love. You can do your job and still maintain those principles,” he said.
Corrigan mentioned the recent shooting incident in Frankford. He asked folks to remember the families, both of the victim and the perpetrator. All of them are hurting, he said.
“When these things happen in your community, it brings fear, confusion, division… Either way, we’ve got to pray for everyone,” said Cannon, who also recently served on the Indian River School District board. “This isn’t about church, but about God being spread. … We love this place too much to let violence take over.”
During the 20-minute gathering, three speakers “covered Frankford in prayers” hoping for good and prosperity. Afterward, the attendees chatted, and a few of the younger members raced back toward the playground equipment.
Before Frankford, the Dominion prayer group had visited Georgetown. Next, they’ll visit Milford, Seaford, Laurel, Bridgeville and, Cannon said, any other town that sees crime or need. In past years, the church also did weekly open-air events in Georgetown to share love, prayers and food with anyone who showed up, including people experiencing homelessness.
“We’re just going to pick neutral spots, and we’re going to pray,” Cannon said.