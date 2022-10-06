The Town of Selbyville and its police department will host the town’s second annual Trunk or Treat event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company parking lot, at 30 N. Main Street. The event will replace the annual Halloween Parade, which was canceled this year due to permitting issues.
The event will include a 50:50 raffle and Children’s Costume Parade & Competition, with no motorized vehicles or wagons permitted.
Police Chief Brian Wilson announced the event while presenting the monthly police report to the Selbyville Town Council at their Monday, Oct. 3, meeting.
Also during his report, Wilson said officers had responded to 317 calls during September, issued 204 tickets and made five criminal arrests. The officer who was injured during an arrest due to a domestic dispute is feeling better and has returned to work, Wilson said.
New butcher shop to open in Selbyville
MiniMarket Mary, a new butcher shop, will open at 5 Church Street, Town Administrator Stacey Long announced.
Councilman Frank Smith asked if meat will be butchered there and how it will affect the town’s sewer system, but Long said meats sold there will be pre-packaged, with no butchering done on the premises.
Mountaire continues monitoring odor
Jay Griffin of Mountaire Farms told the council that the town is checked twice daily for odors emitting from the plant, and that two instances were reported in the prior month.
The situation will continue to be monitored, he said.
Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle said he had noticed odor twice on Monday, Oct. 3. Councilman Richard Duncan, too, said he has noticed it around 2 p.m. by Dollar General downtown.
Water report
Duncan, while presenting the monthly water report to the council, announced that the Town’s water project, involving building a new water tower and upgrading the treatment facility, was approved by the State’s Water Infrastructure Advisory Council, an agency that initiates, develops and recommends to the Delaware General Assembly projects for the planning, construction, repair, renovation or expansion of drinking water and wastewater facilities.
In May, Selbyville residents, by referendum vote, authorized the Town to spend $6.05 million for the tower and upgrades. At the referendum, 152 votes were cast, with 140 in favor and 12 opposed.
Construction of a new water tower, on Hudson Road, is expected to be completed by 2024.
During the September council meeting, Duncan had said that town officials had been in touch with several water tower manufacturers and were considering a composite tank on a concrete pedestal. The benefit of a composite tank is it requires less maintenance, Duncan said.
“We look at aesthetics, what people want to look at,” he said.
Land on about three-quarters of an acre, donated to the Town by the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, will be cleared in preparation for construction.
Town officials have talked about building a new water tower for some time, Duncan said, since they started hearing complaints about low pressure in some developments, often due to irrigation systems.
Also during the water report to council this week, Duncan announced that fire hydrants will be flushed the week of Nov. 7.
During September, he said, 12.2 million gallons of water were produced by the Town’s water facility, and more than 5 million more gallons of water were purchased.
Public Works employees have been repairing and replacing water meters and reminding residents not to cover water-meter pits with grass or dirt.
Public Works report
Duncan, while presenting the Public Works report, said no flooding or storm damage was reported in the town due to recent rain and wind due caused by Hurricane Ian.
Recreation Department report
Duncan, while presenting the Recreation Report to the council, said the new pickleball court in Selbyville Park, now being renovated, has had a second coat of asphalt applied, and it will get a final coat. Facilities at the park will be painted.
Long has met with playground equipment companies about purchasing swings and sliding boards. The Town has applied for a grant to pay for that equipment, Duncan said.
“It’s going to be a nice facility when it all done,” he said.
Town to work with company to detect lead in water
Duncan noted that the Town is obligated to follow a detailed plan to get lead out of drinking water, and has until October 2024 to implement a local plan and submit it to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“There’s a lot of identification, a lot of swabbing to be sure no lead is leaking out of the lines. We are contracting with 120Water for data collection. There’s a lot of work involved, maps and all, but it’s one of those things we have to do. We are responsible for all service lines, and we have to go into houses and swab the pipes. It’s really a lot of work,” he said, adding that once houses are tested, schools and daycare facilities will be next.
If lead is found, water lines will be dug up and replaced. Grant money is available through the EPA, Duncan said.
By unanimous vote, the council agreed to approve the cost of $10,773.50 per year, for three years, plus a $1,500 fee, to contract with 120Water, a company that designs and develops water program management solutions.