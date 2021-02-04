Selbyville Town Council will be taking a hard look at on-street parking in neighborhoods, where vehicles are blocking the steady flow of traffic.
“We’re trying to get a handle on parking complaints within existing subdivisions or on town streets that have been problematic,” said Councilmember Jay Murray at the Feb. 1 meeting.
The problem was noticeable during Sunday’s snow day. Councilmember Rick Duncan Sr. said he counted 13 cars parked on either side of the street in Barklay Estates.
“There was no way that a snow plow or [anything] could get down that street,” he said. Elsewhere, a vehicle on Church Street was also causing traffic slowdowns.
“Didn’t the fire company have a problem with this a couple years ago?” asked Clarence W. “Bud” Tingle Jr., referencing the danger if emergency vehicles are unable to navigate a road.
The cars are parked legally, so the law will need changing to address road concerns.
“Barklay Estates, Sandy Branch, Bunting’s Mill [Estates]…those are the ones I get a lot of complaints for. Not only is it vehicle parking and excessive parking, but there are instances of campers being parked [in the street] year-round,” said Town Manager Stacey Long.
Selbyville has several parking limits written into the town code. Two-hour parking is in effect mostly during business hours on Monday to Saturday in several spots. Overnight parking is prohibited (only on weeknights) on the downtown main streets.
In January, the Planning & Zoning Commission suggested adding all subdivision roadways less than 28 feet wide to those parking limitations. Town staff and attorneys are currently researching the subject to bring a proposal to town council. Discussion will continue at a future meeting.
Selbyville’s parking laws are written into Town Code Chapter 184 (online at www.ecode360.com/SE1825). The town may find other ways to limit parking: prohibit large vehicles, prohibit all vehicles or limit parking to one side of the street. Anything the town council decides must be enforceable by the police.
Newer housing developments don’t appear to have this problem because the streets were designed wider and there are also special trailer and boat parking areas.
In other Selbyville Town Council news:
• Prospective candidates and voters can register for the 2021 Town Council election by Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m. Two council and one mayoral seat are up for decision. Residents must also complete a one-time voter registration, in order to vote in town elections. For details, contact Selbyville Town Hall at (302) 436-8314 or visit 1 W. Church Street.
• Selbyville’s tax rate will continue to be $1.85 per $100 of assessed property value (which is different from — and often lower than — the market value). The Town’s fiscal year begins on Feb. 1, but the town council is still reviewing the $5.06 million draft budget for FY2022 and will likely vote to approve in March.
• After much discussion, Mountaire Farms was given unanimous permission to reconfigure two parking areas. Council members weren’t concerned about adding about 122 employee parking spots, to help get cars off the public streets. But they worried over the potential for a dumping ground of box trailers if the 52 new spots were approved. This will be for box trailers, not live-haul trucks.
We want to reduce the double parking we have there … “try to spread this out, try to make it less congested than what it is right now,” said Mountaire’s Jay Griffith.
• The subdivision Saltwater Landing was given permission to eliminate plans for a north-south walking path, due to concern for placing public sidewalks near people’s backyards. Jay Murray recused himself from the otherwise unanimous vote.
• Selbyville Community Club has canceled Kid’s Art Month in March of 2021.
• The police department’s in-car and body cameras have arrived, but the company won’t arrive for a full system launch until May.
• There will be a public hearing at the March 1 council meeting at 7 p.m. to consider rezoning 10 acres of farmland from R-4 Residential to GC-General Commercial. The land is owned by Keith and Shelley Coffin at the southeast corner of Route 54 and Hudson Road (Tax Map ID 533-17.00-182.00).
• Mountaire Farms Inc.’s Easter for Thousands event will bring volunteers together on March 30 in a socially distanced facility to pack grocery boxes for people in need. Community groups, food pantries, churches and school districts trying to help people facing food shortages are welcome to contact the poultry company for assistance, said Zach Evans, community relations manager.
Selbyville Town Council’s next monthly meeting will be Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m.