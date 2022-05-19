Construction of a new water tower on Hudson Road in Selbyville is expected to be completed by 2024, the result of residents voting 140-12 in favor of the Town spending $6.05 million for the tower and for water-treatment facility upgrades.
The referendum was held on Monday, May 16.
“I’d like to thank the residents of Selbyville for their support. We will proceed now. This will go before the state’s Water Infrastructure Advisory Council in September. We were too late for the June meeting,” Selbyville Town Councilman Richard Duncan told the Coastal Point after the referendum vote.
The Advisory Council is the agency that initiates, develops and recommends to the Delaware General Assembly projects for the planning, construction, repair, renovation or expansion of drinking water and wastewater facilities.
In the intervening time, design will begin, paperwork will be filled out and the Town will advertise the project for bids. Once the project is approved by the State, land on about three-quarters of an acre, donated to the Town by the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, will be cleared in preparation for construction.
Town officials have talked about building a new water tower for some time, Duncan said, since they started hearing complaints about low pressure in some developments, often due to irrigation systems. The Town authorized an agreement with Artesian Water in Dagsboro and completed an interconnection project to increase pressure. A five-year agreement was entered into, with two years left in the agreement, Duncan said.
“This is something the Town never experienced before, but now we have this irrigation and it puts a super demand on the distribution system. We still have to provide adequate water to the fire service,” he said, adding that the Town needs 1 million gallons “in the air” — stored in a water tower — to satisfy demand.
The cost for the water tower alone is $4.3 million, and entire project is expected to cost more than $6 million. If the State approves funding, most of it will be paid for by the State, Duncan said.