The 2021 Selbyville Town Council election is scheduled for March 6, which means voters and prospective candidates should register now. The deadline for both is Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 4:30 p.m. Forms are available at the Selbyville Town Hall, 1 West Church Street in Selbyville.
Three positions are up for election in 2021: mayor and two council members, each with a two-year term. Candidates must meet all the following requirements: be at least age 18; be a U.S. citizen; and have been a bona fide resident of the town for at least one year prior to election day.
Residents must complete a one-time registration to be allowed to vote in council elections (and other referenda). To qualify to vote, one must: be at least age 18; be a U.S. citizen; and be a bona fide resident of the town.
If there are sufficient candidates, the 2021 election will be held at Selbyville Town Hall on Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seats that are up for election are currently held by Mayor Clifton C. Murray, Clarence W. “Bud” Tingle Jr. and G. Frank Smith III. Call town hall for more information, at (302) 436-8314.