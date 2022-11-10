Due to growth of the town and an increasing population, Selbyville Town Council members will develop a resolution to amend the charter to create election districts — a change from the longtime policy of all council members being elected at-large.
The resolution will amend Chapter 2 of the town’s charter concerning the structure of government “to create election districts from which Town Council members shall be elected” and to “identify the annual election procedure for the two election cycles immediately following establishment of the new election districts.”
“It seems to be a fair way of representation for everyone,” Mayor Clifton Murray said during the Monday, Nov. 7, council meeting.
Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle explained the town will be divided into four districts, based on the 2020 Census. State officials will draw a map showing the boundaries of each district, he said. His motion to develop a resolution passed unanimously.
Before the meeting, Councilwoman Carol Cary told the Coastal Point that having voting districts is necessary, especially considering more residents now live on the eastern side of town.
“A couple months back, the mayor mentioned it,” Cary said, adding that she had talked to state Sen. Gerald Hocker about it and, “He thought it was a great idea.”
Also during that discussion, Cary asked that voting hours be extended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tingle said 10 hours is a long time for staff to be at Town Hall, if voting hours are extended.
“People work in retail on Saturdays, and sometimes they can’t get here to vote,” Cary said.
Mayor Murray said he is in favor of longer voting hours, and agreed with Tingle that it would be a long day for workers. Cary suggested having two shifts, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“With more housing and more people in Selbyville now, and more people, it will also take longer to get everybody through,” Cary said.
Town Administrator Stacey Long said the matter will be on the December council agenda.