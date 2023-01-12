The Selbyville Town Council will hold its March meeting on Monday, March 13, instead of on the first Monday of the month as usual, due to the annual election.
Town Manager Stacey Long, during a Monday, Jan. 9, meeting, told the council that the election for seats now held by Mayor Clifton Murray and Councilmen Frank Smith and Clarence “Bud” Tingle will be on Saturday, March 4, and there must be seven days between the election and the next council meeting.
The council unanimously agreed to change the meeting date.
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates must file by Friday, Feb. 10. All candidates run at-large and do not represent districts. They are not limited in the number of consecutive terms they may serve. Council members are paid about $200 each year.
Sprinkler system requirements
The council unanimously agreed to follow Sussex County’s policy of not requiring single-family homes or townhomes to install sprinkler systems.
Long explained that, beginning Jan. 1, the County started enforcing the 2021 International Residential Building Code, but it will not enforce the included requirement for systems in those types of residences.
“I have reservations about this one. It’s a double-edged sword. People can be saved with these sprinkler systems,” Councilman Richard Duncan said.
“They are very expensive,” Murray said.
Councilwoman Carol Cary noted that smoke detectors are required and agreed that sprinkler systems should be optional. Tingle also agreed and moved to make the systems the choice of home owners.
Christmas for Thousands successful
Jay Griffin, representing Mountaire Farms in Selbyville, told the council that the annual Christmas for Thousands event was successful. In all, 3,000 boxes — each filled with a fresh chicken, stuffing, canned vegetables and brownie mix — were packed to feed 12,000 needy area residents, he said.
Odors from Mountaire monitored
Griffin told the council that Mountaire regularly monitors the town for odors emitted during poultry processing at its plant in the town.
“We had one today at 2 p.m.,” Duncan told him.
“We got it at 3. We continue to work on that,” Griffin said.
“It wasn’t as pungent as they have been,” Duncan said. Griffin agreed, adding that they are always detected in the afternoon.
Police report
Officers responded to 332 calls in December, issued 58 tickets and made 11 criminal arrests, Police Chief Brian Wilson told the council when he presented his monthly report.
The department’s new police vehicle has arrived and should be on the road next week. One officer is off-duty due to an injury, Wilson said.
Cary noted that Monday, Jan. 9, was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
“I appreciate what you and your staff do. Thank you, Brian,” she said.
Water report
Duncan, while presenting his monthly Water Department report, said 4.3 million gallons of water flowed through the treatment plant in December, and the Town continues to be in compliance with all regulations.
A project to remove lead from water continues. The Town has until 2024 to identify what material every water line in town is made from. The States receives $24 million each year to help eliminate lead in the water, he said.
“If we find a lead line, we will have to replace it from the meter to the house. The federal government is appropriating money to offset the cost,” he said.
Recreation report
The new pickleball courts in Selbyville Park are finished, and signage will be erected, Duncan told the town council while presenting his monthly Recreation Report.
The Town has applied for another grant and met with Zach Evans from Mountaire who, Duncan said, “wants to put a plan together about what the park will look like, so we’ll have a rendering here at Town Hall to strive for.”
Long said there will be lights around the buildings at the park, but the pickleball courts will not be lit for nighttime play.
“It will be dawn-to-dusk. As for night playing, we’re not there yet,” she said.
Request for donation to Little League to be mulled
Responding to a request for a donation, from the Lower Sussex Little League (LSLL), Tingle said the request should be given thought before the Town agrees to donate.
“We better look into this, because it’s more than our usual donation,” he said.
Long told the council that the Town received a letter from the non-profit, stating that about 700 youngsters are involved and that other Little League organizations receive funding from the Towns of Millsboro, Georgetown, Milton and others to help subsidize their costs, including electric bills and field maintenance, while LSLL is not affiliated with any specific municipality. In exchange for a donation, the LSLL will erect signs thanking each town, Long said.
This is the first year the LSLL has asked for a donation from Selbyville.
Two new businesses in Selbyville
C&M Metal Roofs and Recreation Wraps have opened as new businesses in town, Long told the council, adding that Recreation Wraps offers vehicle wrapping and graphics.
Both businesses are in the Derrickson Plaza.