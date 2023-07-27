Southern Sussex County has received considerable rain lately, Jessica Watson, Stormwater Program manager for the Sussex Soil Conservation District, told the audience at a recent public informational session. Much of the county is also located near water, so it’s important that runoff properly drains while protecting waterways, she said.
“We are your resource to make sure stormwater management facilities are working as planned,” she said at the Wednesday, July 19, meeting at the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, adding that water management is monitored during construction of residential developments.
Stormwater ponds contain runoff from residential developments. Water flows in at the inlet of each pond, sediment settles to the bottom, and then clean water drains out near a trash rack that catches plastic bottles and other litter. Clean water filters through stone and is carried to the street.
After a storm, pond levels should start to go down after about 24 hours, although it will take twice as long after a heavy storm or hurricane. Generally, ponds are built to drain 9.2 inches in 24 hours, Watson explained.
The Town of Selbyville monitors residential developments from curb to curb. Then, from there, it is the responsibility of homeowners’ associations, Selbyville Town Manager Stacey Long told a woman in the audience who asked about the Town’s role. Sidewalks are owned by the HOA, she said. For one year after a development is finished, the responsibility is the developer’s, then the HOA’s, Long noted.
Attending with Long were town officials including Selbyville Mayor Rick Duncan, Councilwoman Carol Cary, Councilman Gary Steffen and Town Engineer Jason Loar.
Soil Conservation also monitors erosion, Watson said, warning against mowing grass too short, a habit that causes erosion. Instead, she recommended leaving a grassy buffer near water bodies.
“We are pro-buffer for water quality. If you mow to the water’s edge, you will have erosion. You can have aquatic vegetation and less chemicals in ponds, and you will see more wildlife. An 18-inch buffer is OK, but the wider the better. And buffers can be quite beautiful. They can be enhanced. When we have a healthy system, you’re going to see wildlife. I encourage you to have a no-mow area or a buffer to reduce erosion,” she said, adding that bird boxes, fountains and flowering vegetation can be added.
From the audience, Joe Gallagher, a resident of Saltwater Landing, said that during a recent rainfall, water rose and covered half his lawn, and the stormwater pond was rising close to the electrical box for the pond. In the street, water was up to his knees, he said. He asked if more than one drainage pond is needed in that development.
Eventually the water receded, he noted.
Watson said an additional pond isn’t necessarily needed. In case of a flash flood, “It’s a little scary at first, but once the rain stops, it should go down pretty quickly,” she said.
Kim Taylor of Mill Pond said that development was built in 1989, and its infrastructure is beginning to break down.
“There are a lot of cave-ins. The outlet ditch needs repair,” she said, crediting the Soil Conservation District for helping residents who call them but adding that more funding is needed to make repairs. The HOA has limited funds, she said, asking about grants.
Another representative from the Soil Conservation District, who was with Watson, said some funding is available, but it’s usually only about $5,000 maximum. He suggested applying for Community Transportation Funds. Although that money can only be used for transportation-related expenses, that includes road repairs, sidewalks and drains that lead to streets.
He suggested also appealing to elected officials for assistance and suggested members of each HOA know what their responsibility is within their communities.
“If you’re in an HOA, contact us and be sure you aren’t inheriting too many problems,” he said, adding that sometimes there are “automatic HOA clauses.”
Loar said the Town reviews developments for design standards.
“A lot of people buy a house, and they don’t know the HOA is responsible for this,” he said, suggesting that annual HOA fees should be assessed so there is enough money to pay for upkeep and repairs.
Loar said when the Town gets ready to accept a project, an inspection is made and the development is not accepted until all repairs are made. Usually, members of the HOA are not notified when inspections are being made, but Loar said he is willing to notify them so they can accompany him.
“It’s ‘Buyer beware.’ Read all those documents and make sure you’re aware of all those documents,” Loar advised home buyers.
An Atlantic Lakes resident asked whether members of the HOA can go with Loar when he inspects, “so we know it’s not something we’re going to be slapped with — because when we bought property, we weren’t told, ‘This is what you’re going to have to maintain,’” and Loar agreed.
Duncan said there are several new members on the Selbyville Town Council, and having eight HOAs — soon to be nine — in Selbyville, compared to having one or two in the past, is something new to council members, but they will get involved and help homeowners.
“We are growing and it is challenging, but with a new council, we’re going in a different direction, and I think it’s better. We try to maintain a small-town concept, and I think it’s better,” Duncan said.