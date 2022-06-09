The Selbyville Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting for July on Monday, July 11. The council usually meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in town hall, but due to the Fourth of July holiday, the meeting will be one week later than usual.
Security cameras to be installed
Council members at their June meeting, held this week, approved spending $11,863 to have six security cameras installed at Selbyville Park, where renovations are under way, including construction of new pickleball courts. Town Manager Stacey Long said the cost includes installation and a warranty. The cost for 60-day surveillance storage is $286 per month, and the cost for storage of 90 days of surveillance is $334 per month.
Long said the investment is necessary to monitor the park. She said she and other town officials visited parks in Millville and Frankford, and were told cameras are in place there and are necessary.
Councilwoman Carol Cary whether the council could delay voting and have more time to consider the matter, but Long said installation would be delayed if the council didn’t vote at the meeting Monday. Internet is also needed for the project and has to be installed, she said.
Zach Evans of Mountaire Farms said he was told by contractors who bring in equipment and tools and leave them at sites during construction that they prefer having surveillance.
Cary asked what areas the cameras will cover, and Long said the entrance and concession-stand areas will be monitored, and one camera can be angled directly on the park.
Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle Jr. motioned to approve installing the cameras and the vote was unanimous.
Variety of activities planned for Old Timer’s Day
During the Visitors in Attendance portion of the council meeting, a representative from the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce reported that the 65th Annual Old Timer’s Classic Car Show & Family Festival, planned for Saturday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a cornhole tournament, petting zoo, pony and firetruck rides, beer garden and classic car show, among its many activities.
She asked for judges for the car show, and Councilwoman Carol Cary volunteered.
“We’ll volunteer Rick,” Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle joked, referring to Councilman Richard “Rick” Duncan in his absence. Duncan was out of the area on business and did not attend the council meeting on Monday.
The festival, on West Church Street, will include classic vehicles from 1992 and earlier on display, music by The Glass Onion Band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and food vendors.
There is no cost to attend.
Odor kept in check
Jay Griffin of Mountaire Farms told the council that there had been 46 checks for odors from the poultry processing plant in Selbyville in the prior month and that odor was discovered near the former town hall in mid-May. He said Mountaire is working with vendors and using more deodorizer.
Zach Evans, also of Mountaire Farms, told the council that work on new pickleball courts at the 1.8-acre Selbyville Park is continuing to progress.
“They are moving along pretty well. Hopefully, by the time we see you folks in July, we’ll be able to cut a ribbon over there and get things started,” he said.
In April, Duncan had told the Coastal Point that the park had fallen into disrepair in recent years and was not being used, “but it’s coming back to life.”
“We are making repairs right now, and once it’s finished, it will provide a place for townsfolk to enjoy themselves, to play pickleball and bring the kids. We’re exploring playground equipment, so while the adults are playing pickleball their kids can play on the playground. For years we had softball fields. We will put up a few batting cages, and people can use the practice field we have already. We want to have a lot of different things to do up there — hopefully, picnic tables in the area so people can enjoy the day, a walking trail, maybe a dog park.
“Our future goal is working with the school board to ask them to donate a piece of land that runs from Cemetery Road to the Town property, so we can use a section of that to put up a pavilion and a walking trail. It could be this year, or maybe next year,” Duncan said.
Referendum results are official
Town Administrator Stacey Long read results of the May 16 referendum vote, authorizing the Town to spend $6.05 million for water tower and treatment facility upgrades.
She said 152 votes were cast, with 140 in favor and 12 opposed.
Construction of a new water tower on Hudson Road is expected to be completed by 2024.
Duncan had told the Coastal Point that the matter will go before the state’s Water Infrastructure Advisory Council in September. The Advisory Council is the agency that initiates, develops and recommends to the Delaware General Assembly projects for the planning, construction, repair, renovation or expansion of drinking water and wastewater facilities.
In the meantime, design will begin, paperwork will be filled out and the Town will advertise the project for bids.
Once the project is approved by the State, land on about three-quarters of an acre — donated to the town by the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company — will be cleared in preparation for construction.
Town officials have talked about building a new water tower for some time, Duncan said, since they started hearing complaints about low pressure in some developments, often due to irrigation systems.
The Town had previously authorized an agreement with Artesian Water in Dagsboro and completed an interconnection project between the systems to increase pressure. A five-year agreement was entered into, and there are two years left in the agreement, Duncan had said.