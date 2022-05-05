Selbyville Town Council members, at the Monday, May 2, meeting, reminded residents to participate in the referendum on Monday, May 16, to decide whether or not the Town should borrow $6.05 million to improve its water service.
Voting will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at town hall.
Councilman Richard Duncan, who is water commissioner on the council, had previously explained that the money would be used to build a new water tower for stronger water pressure. Town officials have had continuous complaints about low pressure in some developments “due to irrigation that they run at one time,” he said.
The Town authorized an agreement with Artesian Water in Dagsboro and completed an interconnection project to increase pressure. A five-year agreement was entered into, and there are two years left in the agreement, Duncan said.
“This is something the Town never experienced before, but now we have this irrigation and it puts a super demand on the distribution system. We still have to provide adequate water to the fire service,” he said, adding that the Town needs 1 million gallons “in the air” — stored in a water tower — to satisfy demand.
At some time after the referendum, likely in mid-June, the matter will go before the state Water Infrastructure Advisory Council, the agency that initiates, develops and recommends to the Delaware General Assembly projects for the planning, construction, repair, renovation or expansion of drinking water and wastewater facilities.
The cost for the water tower is $4.3 million, and entire project is expected to cost more than $6 million. If the State approves funding for the project, most of it will be paid for by the State, Duncan said.
Work continues on pickleball courts
Councilman Richard Duncan, presenting the Recreation Department report to the council, said Delmarva Paving will be working on surfacing two new pickleball courts at Selbyville Park. They could be open and ready for play by the end of summer.
“Pickleball is one of the most asked-for amenities,” Duncan said, then told Mayor Clifton Murray that the Coastal Point reporter covering the meeting had challenged him to a game of pickleball. Murray smiled and Duncan quipped, “But I like my knees.”
Duncan said Town Manager Stacey Long is exploring obtaining a grant to buy new playground equipment for Selbyville Park, and a crew has looked at existing ball fields to determine how to improve them.
Works of art on display at Selbyville library
A member of the Selbyville Community Club reminded council members to stop by the library to see hundreds of works of art, created by students who attend area schools, on display for the annual Youth Art Show, presented by the club.
Judges will award ribbons and prizes, which will be presented during a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the library.
The show features sculptures, photographs, collages, and works in charcoal, pastels and oil paint by students from schools including Indian River High School, Selbyville Middle School, Showell Elementary School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts and home-schooled children.
Easter for Thousands a success
Jay Griffin of Mountaire Farms told the council that the 2022 Easter for Thousands — an event to pack boxes of food, including chickens donated by Mountaire, and distributed to families in need — was a success.
A total of 3,000 boxes of food were packed and 12,000 meals provided.
“We had a great event,” Zack Evans, community relations manager for Mountaire, told the council, adding that the newly paved employee parking lot made it easier to get in and out for the effort.
Ribbon-cutting at elementary school May 21
Evans said a ribbon-cutting is planned for Saturday, May 21, at Phillip C. Showell Elementary School.
The event will mark the completion of the new playground and walking trail, as well as the newly surfaced basketball court.
Water report
Duncan said 5.5 million gallons of water were produced by the water plant in April.
Fire hydrant flushing was recently completed and is done every six months, he said. Several water meters have to be calibrated, and if they can’t be, they will be replaced, he said.
Public Works report
Duncan also gave the Public Works report, saying employees in that department are busy cutting grass “and working on a lot of drainage issues around town, with a lot of trees growing up in ditches.”
Agreement with PNC Bank finalized
Town Manager Stacey Long told the council that PNC Bank officials asked for approval of three additional five-year terms to have an ATM at town hall. Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle disagreed with the idea, saying, “I don’t think we should go down the road that far. There are other banks.”
He made a motion to extend the agreement for one five-year term, from 2023 to 2028, at a cost of $425 per month, and it was unanimously approved.
Town to apply for RTT County grant
The council directed Long to apply for a $339,052 Sussex County real estate transfer tax grant for which the Town is eligible. Long said it can be used for a new Public Works building.
She said one estimate was $573,500 for a 40-foot-by-50-foot building with office, bathrooms, showers, space for electronic equipment and room to house Public Works employees who work overnight, plowing snow for example, plus a garage with six bay doors. The Town would have to add $239,052 to the grant.
Councilwoman Carol Cary called the Town’s share “a pretty good deal.”
Long said she had to apply for the grant by May 31.
Duncan said a new Public Works building is necessary and should be built large enough to accommodate future growth.
“These guys are laying outside changing tires, and they shouldn’t have to do that. We’ve needed a new Public Works building for a long time. The town is growing,” he said.
He motioned for approval to apply for the grant, and it was given unanimously.
The council also unanimously agreed to apply for a DNREC Outdoor Recreational, Parks & Trails grant.