A few minutes before the Selbyville Town Council meeting began on Monday, March 13, Mayor Clifton Murray — who has led the Town for 30 years before deciding not to seek re-election this year — smiled gently and addressed those in attendance.
“I’d like to thank the people of the town who have supported me, the employees and the council. They made my job easy, the staff and the employees of the Town,” he said.
“There have been a lot of changes, a lot of growth. I know that’s on everybody’s mind — the growth part. The town had to grow. It was inevitable,” he continued, looking to his left, at Councilmen Frank White and Clarence “Bud” Tingle, who were also at their final meeting as council members after being on the council for decades.
“It’s a different world, with a lot of big changes,” Tingle said.
A woman in the audience brought applause when she thanked the three and Councilwoman Carol Cary, elected last year, and said she was grateful for their service.
“I have learned so much,” she said.
“I didn’t forget the wives. They are back there. They put up with us pretty patiently,” Murray said, motioning toward the audience.
He paused for a moment and said, “Well, I think we are pretty well done,” and he, Smith and Tingle stood and walked away from the chairs they have long occupied.
Veteran Councilman Rick Duncan was sworn in as mayor and Chris Snader Sr. and Gary Steffen sworn in as new councilmen, as Murray shook their hands and congratulated them.
The town election, planned for March 4, was canceled because there was only one candidate for each open seat.
Duncan presented Murray, Smith and Tingle with plaques, and Town Administrator Stacey Long invited them to sit in seats she had reserved for them, in the front row, and stay for the meeting.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Duncan said, addressing the council in his first moments as mayor.
“There is a lot of growth. In the best interest of the town, we will continue to keep taxes low and look forward to continuing our partnership with Mountaire,” he said.
Duncan, 65 and in his 23rd year on the council, had earlier told the Coastal Point that his goal for the town is “low-density, slow progression.”
“We have to keep up with the infrastructure, water and wastewater management, while maintaining a small-town atmosphere,” he said. “I want to bring new businesses downtown and anywhere in town. I want to look at economic development, establish a committee to look at new businesses. There’s a lot to wrap up. We have the new Public Works building to get done, the water tower project moving forward. I want us to look at public safety, to work on our police department and training new officers. They will be busy. We want to look at new technology, new software. We want to keep the taxes low. We don’t want anybody to have a personal agenda,” he said.
Snader, 43, who owns CSCS LLC, a construction business, and Beach Electrical Services, is a businessman who, with his family, he said, wants to make Selbyville their “forever home.”
“I’d like to see the town grow and flourish. I see a lot of surrounding towns like Berlin, Snow Hill (Md.), and all of them are growing. People want to visit and check them out. I want to see Selbyville succeed. I want to see the town grow and be revitalized. I’m a younger guy, and I bring some new, fresh ideas,” he said.
He and his wife Jessica have three children, Chris Snader Jr., Avery and Ila, ages 3 to 11, and the family is active in Salem United Methodist Church.
“Family is very important to me. We do everything together. I don’t have a big social life. My wife and I have a very strong relationship, and we are involved in the church,” he said.
Steffen, 67, previously the town’s code-enforcement constable, was involved in local and county government before moving to Selbyville. He served as chief of police in Pennsylvania for 28 years, field supervisor for a county drug task force, public safety director and chief administrative officer in his native Northumberland, Pa.
He and his wife, Pamela, bought a house in Selbyville in 2010 and moved there in 2014.
“My wife and I fell in love with the town and wanted to be involved, to help out where we can, maybe make some changes,” Steffen said. “There are a lot of things I want to look at. We want to keep taxes low. I think this council has done a good job of doing that, the cost of services as well. I’m not sure how all the new residential developments will affect that. A lot of people are worried about keeping open space with all the development. We could plan for some of that, I would hope.