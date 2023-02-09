By unanimous vote, the Selbyville Town Council at its Monday, Feb. 6, meeting, granted $1,000 to the Selbyville Community Club to help pay for expenses, and for prize money, for the annual youth art show.
Works by students from kindergarten through high school who attend Selbyville schools or are home-schooled will be on display at the Selbyville Public Library during the month of March, and prizes will be awarded during a ceremony on Saturday, March 25, at the library.
“We have donated every year,” Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle said.
“Some of these pictures are exceptional. I am shocked at how well these students can draw and paint,” Councilman Richard Duncan said.
Councilwoman Carol Cary made the motion to set the amount at $1,000.
Also during the meeting, Mayor Clifton Murray presented a proclamation to Diane Schmidt of the Community Club, designating March as Kids’ Art Month in the town.
Town tax rate won’t change
The council agreed not to change the Town’s tax rate, but to keep it at $1.85 per $100 of assessed value.
“It’s been $1.85 ever since I’ve been here, and I make a motion it stays the same,” Tingle said.
Mosquito control to continue
The council agreed to have the State spray for mosquitoes this summer.
“The State sprays, and we allow them to,” Murray said, offering a simple explanation of the agenda item.
“A plane flies over several times during the summer. The Town has been doing it as long as I’ve been here. Just don’t look up when the plane goes by,” Duncan joked.
Easter for Thousands
Zach Evans, who handles public relations for Mountaire Farms, announced at the council meeting this week that Easter for Thousands will be on Wednesday, April 5.
Boxes of food, each including a fresh chicken and cans of vegetables, will be packed into boxes to feed those in need, as is done at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Evans said the public is being invited to help and that details will be on the Mountaire website within the next couple weeks.
“It’s a great program. It really is,” Murray said, nodding and smiling at Evans.
Water report
Duncan, during his monthly water report, told the council that 3.9 million gallons of water were produced in January and that the Town continues to be in compliance with state regulations.
The Town is continuing its project to build a new water tower, and town officials are working with soil conservation and forestry officials.
“We have to extract some trees,” Duncan said.
He also reported the federal government is granting millions of dollars to replace water lines that might contain lead. Selbyville will apply for a grant for a project to replace water lines in local homes.
An Indian River High School student is interning in the town’s water department.
“Let him get experience. If he likes it, we might be able to hire him. It’s a workforce development pathway program. It’s important to get kids interested in what we do,” he said.
Public Works report
Duncan, while presenting his monthly Public Works report, told the council a new, six-bay Public Works building is under construction at the site of the former town hall on Church Street. There will be space for storage and a place where equipment can be worked on indoors, out of the elements.
“It’s hard to work on snow-removal equipment when you’re out in the snow. All the equipment will be inside. It’s been a long time coming. There will be a tour when it’s all done,” he said.
Recreation report
New pickleball courts at Selbyville Park are finished, and blacktop, fencing and lighting will be completed at the park, Duncan told the council when he presented his monthly Recreation report.
“We encourage everybody to use the park. We will be putting in playground equipment and planning for a new pavilion, so you can play pickleball and sit there for awhile and relax. We will put up proper signage. We also have a softball field, and we are working with Mountaire on renderings to see what the park will look like in the future,” he said.
Rezoning request approved
The council unanimously approved a request to amend the zoning ordinance for property owned by the Long family, from G-C, general commercial, to R-4, residential with a resident planned community (RPC) overlay, near Gene’s Auto Sales at 37050 DuPont Boulevard.
During the meeting, there was a public hearing on the matter, with a representative for the developer saying plans for a commercial development will come later and that currently, the developer is interested in building 98 homes, priced in the low $300,000s, with most of them on 75-foot-by-125-foot lots and about 25 percent of them on 60-foot lots.
He said the property doesn’t front Route 113 at all, that there are almost no back-to-back lots and that most of the homes are planned to be on a lake on the property.
During the public hearing, a man asked about the timeframe for construction, and the representative said the homes will be built during the next 18 to 24 months.
A women asked if a traffic study had been done at Cemetery and Cypress roads, and the representative said several have been done and that the contractor will “do whatever DelDOT wants.”
“DelDOT will review our plans and do traffic studies and make requirements,” he said, adding the residential community’s entrance will be off Cypress Road.
A woman asked if the speed limit will be lowered in that area, and he said that will be up to the State.
When someone else asked whether the community will be fenced-in, Duncan said the development is in the preliminary stage and after the Planning & Zoning Commission reviews the request, the Town can make recommendations and ask for buffers.
“P&Z will take a real hard look at it and see that it meets requirements. This is the first time we are focusing on the west side,” Duncan said.
Another rezoning request OK’d
Also approved was a request to amend the zoning ordinance and rezone property owned by Coy Investments, from R-2, residential, to GC, general commercial.
Joel Sullivan of Coy Investments told the council his father started the company, a landscaping business, and now there is a desire to expand and open a retail garden center near Blueberry Farm Road. He said it won’t negatively affect the area. He said there are two parcels, of 8 acres and 6 acres.
During the public hearing on the matter, a woman said Blueberry Farm Road cuts between the two parcels and asked about large delivery trucks and vehicles traveling in the area, but Sullivan said his company picks up dirt, gravel and other items needed on the way to locations where work will be done and doesn’t receive large deliveries. He said the garden center wouldn’t be built for another five to seven years.
Asked about lighting, he said the facility will be lit.
A man asked how the owners plan to keep the area looking like a neighborhood, and Sullivan said if they get the right zoning approved, they will “be sure to invest in the property and landscape it.”
The man said the front of businesses always look nice, but the back and sides aren’t always attractive and that could affect property values of homes in the area. Councilman Richard Duncan said the town can made recommendations after the Planning & Zoning Commission reviews the request.
“I think this would be a good use for that property,” Tingle said, and the council unanimously approved the request.
Police report
Police Chief Brian Wilson, during a brief report to the council, said officers responded to 433 calls during January and issued 115 traffic tickets.
He said one officer is still out on medical leave.
Little League donation request tabled
A request for funding from the Lower Sussex Little League was tabled.
Tingle moved to table it until the next council is sworn in, and the council agreed. The 2023 council election will be on Saturday, March 4. Seats available for reelection are now held by Mayor Clifton Murray, Councilmen Frank Smith and Tingle. Three people have filed for those seats, but the Town won’t release names of candidates until after the Board of Election members verify they are qualified. The Board of Election is scheduled to meet on Monday, Feb. 13.
None of the incumbents could be reached for comment about whether they are seeking reelection.
The other council members, elected to two-year terms in March 2022 and up for reelection next year, are Richard Duncan and Carol Cary.
In November, the council amended the town charter to create election districts, a change from the longtime policy of all council members being elected at-large, but those districts haven’t yet been established, so this election will be at-large.
Council members are not limited to a number of consecutive terms they may serve. They are paid about $200 each year.
Council meeting date change
The Selbyville Town Council will meet on Monday, March 13, instead of on the first Monday of the month as usual, due to the annual election.
Town Manager Stacey Long explained the date was changed, by unanimous vote of the council, because there must be at least seven days between the election and the next council meeting.