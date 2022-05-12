Selbyville residents will participate in a referendum this week to decide if the Town should borrow $6,050,000 to improve water service. Voting will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at town hall on Monday, May 16.
If approved, the money will be used to build a new water tower to provide stronger water pressure. Town officials have had continuous complaints about low pressure in some developments, often due to irrigation systems, Councilman Richard Duncan had previously explained.
The Town authorized an agreement with Artesian Water in Dagsboro and completed an interconnection project in an effort to increase pressure. A five-year agreement was entered into, and there are two years left in the agreement, Duncan said.
“This is something the Town never experienced before, but now we have this irrigation and it puts a super demand on the distribution system. We still have to provide adequate water to the fire service,” he said, adding that the Town needs 1 million gallons “in the air” — stored in a water tower — to satisfy demand.
Around mid-June, after the referendum, the matter will go before the state Water Infrastructure Advisory Council, the agency that initiates, develops and recommends to the Delaware General Assembly projects for the planning, construction, repair, renovation or expansion of drinking water and wastewater facilities.
The cost for the water tower is $4.3 million, and the entire project is expected to cost more than $6 million. If the State approves funding, most of it will be paid for by the State, Duncan said.