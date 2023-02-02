Selbyville Public Library officials this week settled on a $440,000 purchase of a house and lot on McCabe Street, behind the library, with the intention of razing the existing brick home there and using the land to build a larger new library than previously planned, to move it farther west and add 15 more parking spaces.
About 1,000 square feet will be added to the original layout for a 14,000-square-foot, $13 million structure to be built behind the existing library on South Main Street. Now the cost will be higher, but Library Director Kelly Kline said she won’t have an amount until rebidding and more permitting are done.
“The cost is coming up a little bit because we are adding square footage, because of the purchase of the property and volatility in the market. We are doing value engineering to try to bring the cost down,” she said.
Construction is expected to begin in June and take one year, setting the opening date in June 2024.
After the groundbreaking ceremony in October, it was announced that the new library would open in late fall or early winter of 2023, but construction never began. In December, Kline said the opening date would be delayed because of significantly higher costs than originally projected.
Meanwhile, the McCabe Street lot — the size of about 1.5 city blocks — became available for sale, allowing for an upgraded plan and “allowing us to have a better building overall,” Kline told the Coastal Point mid-week.
“By adding 15 parking spaces to the parking lot, we will have 27 parking spaces. Parking is a big deal in Selbyville. We had 12 spaces originally, because we were zoned urban-residential. Also with the new plan, in 20 to 30 years, this building will be in a better situation to put on an addition if it needs one decades later. It makes for a better design in general,” she said.
Kline said the library had funds to purchase the McCabe Street property. She didn’t release the names of the owners who sold it to the library.
“The opportunity to buy this property came to us right before we broke ground. We had to take a leap of faith and hope fundraising efforts will make up for the difference,” she said. “Also, for the overall project, there is a lot of stuff that doesn’t need to happen. We don’t have to do demolition on any parts of the current building. That can all stay intact.”
Originally, the plan was to demolish the two newer sections of the existing library and preserve the historic part — the former home of Delaware Gov. John G. Townsend, who was in office from 1917 to 1921. Now, plans for the current building are not yet certain.
There won’t be another groundbreaking ceremony, Kline said, but the public can expect library officials to finish the design and rebid the project by April.
“Hopefully, we’ll be putting shovels in the ground in June,” she said.