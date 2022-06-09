When the Selbyville Town Council appointed Capt. Brian Wilson as the new police department chief this week, those present at the meeting applauded the 22-year veteran, who was sitting in the back of the council chamber, near former police chief Scott Collins, who had announced his pending retirement in April.
“Thank you, Mayor and Council. I’m very honored,” Wilson said.
“You will do a good job, I know,” Mayor Clifton Murray told him, as other council members nodded their approval.
“You’re willing to do a good job, and you’re certainly capable. Now, is there a police report?” he asked, looking at the now-bearded Collins, who brought laughter from the audience when, with a smile, he said, “No.”
All eyes turned to Wilson, who then announced that a new recruit had finished training at the police academy and was doing well.
“You’ve been busy. I think you have a great department, and you will keep doing well. But you’ll have to have a little longer report,” Murray said, smiling at him.
Earlier in the Monday, June 6, meeting, Murray had presented Collins with a plaque of appreciation, thanking him for his service, recalling early days when the police department had only one cruiser and saying he was sorry to see him go.
Collins was hired as a rookie in 1991 and named chief in 2002. In his letter of resignation to the council, he lightheartedly wrote, “I’m sure that 60 years of Collinses in the police department is more than any town should have to endure.” He was referring to his father, Ward Collins, the department’s former chief, and his father’s uncle, Donald Evans, a former officer.
After the council meeting, Wilson told the Coastal Point that being named chief was “a true honor.”
“I am very humbled. It’s a great way to top off a good career at the Selbyville Police Department. Chief Collins did an excellent job for the town. Trying to fill those shoes is going to be a big chore,” said Wilson, who started working for the Selbyville Police Department as a rookie, after having been a seasonal officer in Dewey Beach for three seasons while attending college.
For the past 15 months, he has been busy working on getting the police department accredited, since he and Collins first discussed it, and he said the detailed, lengthy process should be completed by the end of summer.
“I’ve been working on that diligently. Getting accredited is a very detailed process, a lot of work. It will be huge for the Town of Selbyville. The police department will be at the State of Delaware’s level of accreditation, as far as training, procedures. It covers about 109 different policies. In those 109 policies, there are probably well over 200 sub-sections, so we have to meet each standard. We are updating the policies. When they come to do the assessment, we will see if anything has to be changed. It involves training, how we handle evidence, use of force, pursuits — many areas,” he explained.
The police department has nine officers, and one school resource officer. Collins’ now-vacant position among the total complement of officers will also be filled.
Collins, who at the time of his retirement said he didn’t want to wear a uniform or shave every day any longer, now works as security and plant services manager at Mountaire Farms in Selbyville.
“We have a lot of dedicated officers in this area, and we all depend on each other. We look out for each other,” Wilson said.