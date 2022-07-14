During his monthly report to the Selbyville Town Council, Police Chief Brian Wilson said the 65th Annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car Show & Family Festival on June 18 was enjoyable and successful.
“We had great weather, a great turnout, an all-around good day,” Wilson said.
Before the meeting, Wilson had told the Coastal Point that work is continuing to get the police department accredited. The lengthy process should be completed by the end of summer or early fall, he said.
“We’re getting closer, but some things popped up we want to take care of, as far as us getting two new officers and making sure they have the gear they need. The accreditation process is time-consuming. There are not enough of us to begin with.
“Getting accredited is a very detailed process, a lot of work,” he added. “It will be huge for the Town of Selbyville. The police department will be at the State of Delaware’s level of accreditation, as far as training, procedures. It covers about 109 different policies. In those 109 policies, there are probably well over 200 subsections, so we have to meet each standard. We are updating the policies.
“When they come to do the assessment, we will see if anything has to be changed. It involves training, how we handle evidence, use of force, pursuits — many areas,” he told the Coastal Point.
Council approves new Public Works building
The town council unanimously approved the construction of a new $394,800 Public Works building, to be constructed by Country Builders Inc.
Councilman Richard Duncan said funding is from county grants and transfer tax money and that town taxes will not be increased to pay for the structure.
During the May town council meeting, the council had directed Town Manager Stacey Long to apply for a $339,052 county real estate transfer tax grant for which the Town was eligible. Duncan said a new building is necessary and should be large enough to accommodate future growth.
“These guys are laying outside changing tires and they shouldn’t have to do that. We’ve needed a new Public Works building for a long time. The town is growing,” he said.
Duncan also said Public Works employees have been busy checking meters “to make sure everything is running.”
They are also keeping weeds down on the streets, repairing trash cans “and doing odds and end in town,” he said.
Council considering new hire
Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle asked the council to consider hiring another administration employee.
“These girls are stretched pretty thin,” he said about Town Manager Stacey Long and the staff as he urged fellow council members to start thinking about hiring another employee.
Council to help with funding for Selbyville author
The council unanimously agreed to reimburse Joanne Guilfoil, author of the book “Chickens on Delmarva A-Z: A Reference Manual,” in the amount of $450 for a mural that corresponds to the book, and to buy a half-page ad. In exchange, the town seal will be in the book, and the town will receive nine copies of the book.
Guilfoil, a resident of Selbyville, published the book in November 2021.
“We should help, because the mural will stay in Selbyville a long time,” Councilman Richard Duncan said.
Councilwoman Carol Cary said the mural is currently on display in the post office.
Books will be placed in the Selbyville Public Library and at the Selbyville Museum.
The council also asked Jay Griffin, in attendance representing Mountaire Farms, if the company will donate, and Griffin said if information is sent to him, he will make a request.
Mountaire monitoring odor in town
Griffin reported to the council that more than 50 areas in town were monitored for odor from the Mountaire poultry plant.
“There was a little more smell, a few instances, that we investigated. We found odor near the old town hall,” he said, adding that Mountaire’s deodorizing company was contacted and responded to the area.
Any day there is processing at the plant, odors are monitored twice each day, he said.