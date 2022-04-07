Longtime Selbyville Police Chief Scott Collins will retire on June 6, after more than 30 years working for the Town, including 20 years as chief. He said he is looking forward to “no more uniforms and no more shaving.”
“It’s a little bittersweet, but I have decided it’s time to retire. The last couple of years have been really trying. I’m not going to continue in police work. I’m interested in something in security or the emergency-management field. I’ve been shopping around, throwing résumés out. I have had a couple offers, but I haven’t jumped into anything yet,” Collins told the Coastal Point this week, before his retirement was formally announced by Selbyville Mayor Clifton Murray at the Monday, April 4, Selbyville Town Council meeting.
“The chief has made up his mind to retire. He served us 20 years as chief and 10 years or more as an officer. He made the decision,” Murray said, holding Collins’ letter of resignation in his hands.
“He well deserves to retire. He served time, and he served us really well,” Murray said as a few people in the audience turned to look at Collins, sitting, gently smiling, in the back of the council chamber, neatly dressed in a button-down shirt and necktie.
In the letter, Collins wrote, “I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve in the community where I was born and raised. Selbyville opened the door for me as a rookie officer back in 1991, and then honored me with the appointment to chief of police in June of 2002.”
“As I reflect back on these years, many vivid moments come to mind. Some memories were tragic, some laborious, some historic, and some with the humor only an old officer could understand. I have had the pleasure of working with, around, and for, some of the greatest people and some true legends. I have been fortunate to have support from so many officers, surrounding agencies, community members, local businesses and, most importantly, my family. I truly could not have made it to where I am today without those around me.
“President Theodore Roosevelt famously said, ‘Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.’ Law enforcement at the local level is a true calling, and I sincerely hope that history will show that I stayed true to Roosevelt’s quote, and in some small way bettered the department and our community.
“As I move onto the next phase of my career, I am confident that the officers of our police department will continue to hold the high standard expected of our community and that they are well prepared to carry the department into the future. I will always offer my unwavering support to the department and the Town of Selbyville. I do hope that you will allow me to still work as an unofficial department historian and continue to contribute to the town museum,” Collins wrote.
As Murray read Collins’ P.S., he, members of the council and others in attendance laughed.
“I’m sure that 60 years of Collinses in the police department is more than any town should have to endure,” the chief wrote in the postscript, referring to his father, former SPD police chief Ward Collins, and his father’s uncle, Donald Evans, both of whom served as officers in the department.
A native of Selbyville, W. Scott Collins began his career as a seasonal dispatcher in Bethany Beach and also worked as a 911 dispatcher for Sussex County before starting his police career in October 1991.
The POLICE DEPARTMENT now has 10 full-time and four part-time officers. Collins said he would like to see the number increased to 14 or 15.
“For the size of the jurisdiction, the population, you need the extra people, plus to be able to properly cover the jurisdiction and handle the calls. They are not all necessarily high-crime calls. We get everything from traffic accidents to suspects to drunk drivers. So much is going on. The town is growing. It’s unbelievable how fast the town is growing. I would like to see extra staffing, although crime is not a serious concern in Selbyville. I’m very happy that the last three years we have been in the top 10 among the safest towns in the state. We have an incredible working relationship with our minority community. It’s something we have worked hard on for quite a while,” he said.
The police department has been working toward state accreditation and should be fully accredited by early summer, joining what Collins called “only a handful of police agencies in Delaware.”
Whether his successor is hired from within the agency or applications from outside will be accepted will be decided by the council, he said.
“We would like to have time to train the person, to have time to work together. That rarely happens. We have Capt. Brian Wilson, who has been here over 20 years, and he will work with the person if I’m not here,” the chief said.
Newly hired Selbyville Police officers earn about $56,000 annually, and the pay scale goes up to about $90,000, Collins said.