The Selbyville Town Council passed the town’s FY24, $9.6 million budget with no new taxes when they met on Monday, April 3.
The tax rate will remain at $1.85 per $100 of assessed value.
Town Administrator Stacey Long, during her monthly administrative report, encouraged the council to consider implementing new impact fees and changing the town code to start charging an annual fee to outside contractors. The town charges $75 per year to license resident merchants. Neighboring towns charge outside contractors around $150 per year, Long said.
Council members agreed, and asked Long to schedule a workshop to discuss impact and other fees.
“I am hearing we need more police officers but it’s expensive, so we can come up with impact fees, especially for new construction that is impacting the area,” Mayor Richard Duncan said.
“We could use eight more police officers but with officers comes equipment and it’s expensive. I think we need to move forward in the most economic way we can,” Duncan said.
“The way we’re growing, we will eventually need a full-time building inspector. New homes are impacting our system,” Long added.
A man in the audience said he and his wife pay $271 per quarter for the water, sewer and trash bill but they don’t use the minimum amount of water.
“It’s just the two of us. Where does the surplus go?” he asked.
“Your neighbor uses it,” Duncan said.
“We use USDA grants and loans, so there are structures we have to maintain to pay back the debt service, so we have to set our rates. The flat rate is for up to 18,000 gallons,” Duncan explained.