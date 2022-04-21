Years ago, there was a swimming pool at Selbyville Park, the 1.8-acre expanse on Park Avenue that locals describe as “near the fire department.”
It was an enjoyable place to take a swim, cool off in the summer heat and spend time with friends.
Selbyville Town Councilman Richard Duncan Sr. remembers going there as a child, and when that pool was eventually closed.
“It got hard to maintain, and we couldn’t find lifeguards. People started using it for a trash dump. It became a liability, so we decided to fill it in,” Duncan said.
The park fell into disrepair and wasn’t used much, except for Pop Warner teams playing there for a while. At one time, the Town had a softball league, but “people moved away, kids went off and the park wasn’t used much,” Duncan said.
“It hasn’t been used much for about 10 years now, but it’s coming back to life. We are making repairs right now, and once it’s finished, it will provide a place for townsfolk to enjoy themselves, to play pickleball and bring the kids. We’re exploring playground equipment so while the adults are playing pickleball, their kids can play on the playground. For years, we had softball fields. We will put up a few batting cages, and people can use the practice field we have already. We want to have a lot of different things to do up there — hopefully, picnic tables in the area so people can enjoy the day, a walking trail, maybe a dog park.
“Our future goal is working with the school board to ask them to donate a piece of land that runs from Cemetery Road to the Town property, so we can use a section of that to put up a pavilion and a walking trail. It could be this year, or maybe next year,” Duncan said.
“The community is exhilarated by fact the park is going to be updated and renovated to the point where we are going to have pickleball courts and benches,” newly elected Councilwoman Carol Cary said.
“It’s an exhilarating time to have a park become a community hub, just to refresh everything and get it back in use,” she said.
Zach Evans, community outreach coordinator for Mountaire Farms in Selbyville, recalled hearing talk about renovating the park during the past year or two, with Town officials saying they wanted recreational open space for residents and visitors.
“They knew there was a need there. Phillip Showell Elementary School has a great playground, and they put in a new one that is accessible to the public, but it is on school property. It is the school’s playground. The public can use it, but Councilman Duncan and the council have always said they wanted a nice town park with its own playground. They were proactive in getting funding for the pickleball courts. There were funding opportunities available,” Evans said, and Duncan, Town Manager Stacey Long and the Town took measures to secure that funding.
Mountaire is helping by providing about $70,000 in materials to upgrade two existing buildings at the park that had fallen into disrepair, and members of Contractors for a Cause are completing renovations free of charge.
“It would have taken about $100,000 to do the whole job,” Evans said, explaining that new roofs and doors have been put on the two cinderblock buildings. They will be painted a color that coordinates with the floor of the pickleball court. Two bathrooms are being renovated and made ADA-compliant, and cabinets will be hung in the building that will be used for storage, then exterior lights erected.
Plumbing and electrical work was scheduled to begin this week, and everything should be finished by Memorial Day.
Evans said Mountaire got involved through its Mountaire Cares program that “really focuses on reinvesting because we do business here and this is where our employees live.”
“Selbyville is the town where we’ve had the longest relationship, since that was our first facility. While I was attending town council meetings, it came to our attention there was a desire for more recreational opportunities. The Town is using grant funds for the pickleball courts, but there would have been a shortfall for renovating these structures at the park. We wanted people to have a nice place to go out and play. When Contractors for a Cause agreed, we had all the resources to make it happen,” Evans said.
“We like to be hands on. We want our employees to see and feel positive about the outcomes their hard work affords our community. We’ve been deliberate in our approach to transform that open space and make it something that will be used, whether you are 8 years old or 80,” he said.
Jake Booth, president and managing partner of Capstone Homes in Lewes, is among members of Contractors for a Cause working on the buildings at the park, and he takes pride in the organization’s volunteer efforts, which include building the five-bedroom Justin Jennings Beach House in Bethany Beach, in memory of the late Justin Jennings, a college student who died from a brain tumor in 2000. The house offers a place where families impacted by cancer can enjoy a week at the beach.
“From there, it evolved into a full-fledged organization. What we do is we have three different programs we do for the community: First is our Good Neighbor Program, where we make monetary donations to people in need. Second is the scholarships. We have two scholarships every year for graduating seniors at local high schools. And the third is what we are most proud of: our Helping Hands program.
“We use our skill and craft in construction, and we use our resources. For example, a local man had a stroke and half of his body is weak, so we are reviewing his application so we can go in and make his house accessible. We want to put a front deck on it. We do a lot of ramps and making homes accessible for people who have come across something challenging.”
“What is really cool is, because we are a non-profit, this is a way to give back to the community. We are going to be able to complete it for well below $100,000, but there will be no charge to the Town,” said Booth, who has been involved with the 50-member organization about 10 years.
New roofs were placed on both of the aging buildings at the park. The existing roofs were flat and had caved in, and the bathrooms were not functional. Both buildings had been unused for about 15 years. The first phase was to make the buildings watertight, with the new roofs and doors. The second phase is mechanical and plumbing.
The building that has restrooms is about 400 square feet, and the other is about 200 square feet and was used for storage.
Contractors for a Cause won’t be involved in making pickleball courts.
“What is so rewarding about it is the projects we do — they don’t just make an impact for one day or for a short period of time. It generally makes an impact for someone for the rest of their lives. In this case, it will make an impact on the community and could last 50 years or more. The community will be able to come and enjoy it for years to come.”