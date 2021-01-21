Several land rezoning cases have been on hold in Selbyville for years. First, the Town had to draft its 10-year comprehensive land-use plan (with zoning maps), and then the State had to approve the updates. Finally, with the governor’s signature in late 2020, business owners and residents can proceed with their rezoning requests.
The Selbyville Town Council held a Jan. 4 public hearing to consider the rezoning of two properties into the HB-Historic Business zone, which is a T-shaped district along the two main roads downtown. Due to the governor’s stay-at-home advisory for the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the meeting also included a speakerphone option.
Alan Halle described plans for a new office space for Stanley Halle Companies at 35 S. Main Street. The first floor would be a showroom for the residential building company’s products, such as plumbing and other customizations. The upstairs would be staff office space.
The driveway will be a one-way loop, with parking behind the building. In the future, they hope to add an outbuilding, such as a pole barn that matches the house.
On the west side of S. Main Street, directly across from the intersection of Lighthouse Road (Route 54) the lot (tax ID 533-16.16-102.00) is currently zoned HR-Historic Residential.
But some neighbors have said they would rather the empty lot stay residential. They weren’t fond of the additional traffic, although Halle said it wouldn’t have constant foot traffic like a regular store. Halle also emphasized that the lot won’t become a construction yard just because they plan to store the company’s Bobcat maintenance vehicle in an outbuilding.
“The purpose of this district is to provide primarily for retail shopping and personal service use … to serve rural and residential neighborhoods,” according to town code. “To enhance the general historic character of the district and its compatibility with its historic residential surroundings, signs are limited…”
Also, “permitted accessory uses” include “storage of office supplies or merchandise normally carried in stock in connection with a permitted office or business use, subject to applicable district regulations.”
The property measures about .66 acres and is owned by AGH Real Estate Associates LLC, according to Sussex County property records.
The town council unanimously approved the rezoning. Town council members pointed out that town code will have restrictions on what is permitted, so the property shouldn’t devolve into a non-approved business use.
Meanwhile, rezoning was delayed on N. Main Street. Matt Leimbach withdrew his request for now, for a rezoning of a 1-acre property (533-16.12-35.01) from R-2 Residential to HB-Historic Business zone, to match the zone of his adjoining carpet business at 50 North Main Street.
In other Selbyville Town Council news:
• Prospective candidates and voters can register for the 2021 town council election by Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 4:30 p.m. Two council seats and the one mayoral seat are up for election. For details, contact Selbyville Town Hall at (302) 436-8314 or visit 1 W. Church Street.
• The Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control found the Town’s wastewater treatment plant to be in compliance, and “As long as we keep DNREC happy, I’m happy,” said Councilman and wastewater commissioner G. Frank Smith III.
• The Town’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year (which begins Feb. 1) is being reviewed, and will likely be discussed and voted upon at the February or March council meeting.
The Selbyville Town Council’s next monthly meeting will be Monday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.