A Selbyville police officer was recovering early this week after suffering injuries to his lower extremities during a domestic situation, Selbyville Police Chief Brian Wilson told the Coastal Point this week.
He would not release the name of the officer or further details, citing regulations of the Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act of 1996, also known as HIPAA.
“Our officer was injured in an incident. There was a situation, a domestic situation, that our officers were called to. A member of the family allegedly assaulted other members of the family and was intoxicated. As the officers were trying to take him into custody, one of our officers was injured.
“He was taken to the hospital, treated and released. He is recuperating and not back to work yet,” Wilson said.
He confirmed that the officer was not shot.
Created by Town Charter in 1931, the police department currently has nine officers and one school resource officer.
Originally, and for many years, only one officer patrolled the business district east of the railroad tracks and commercial area, and that officer also operated and maintained the Town’s water treatment plant, according to the Town’s website.
“This responsibility continued on as the job of police chief until the mid-1960s,” the website states.
Wilson, a 22-year veteran officer, was named chief, replacing retiring chief Scott Collins, in July.