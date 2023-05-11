Members of the newly formed Selbyville Historical Society are discussing options and planning fundraisers in an effort to purchase the former Gov. John G. Townsend home on South Main Street that has, for years, been part of the Selbyville Public Library.
With a new library currently being built, the cost to buy both the historic home and newer section of the library that was previously added on to it is $550,000, or $250,000 for only the original Townsend home.
Historical society members are pursuing all sources of revenue, including from the State, but Selbyville Mayor Richard Duncan this week told the Coastal Point that the Town won’t help with funding.
“I can’t see us in that position. If we do it for one non-profit, we have to give it to all of them. All the options are being discussed,” he added.
Historical society member Scott Collins said there were plans to meet with legislators and to hold a fundraiser in conjunction with Old Timers’ Day in Selbyville on Saturday, June 17.
Annual $10 memberships to the historical society are also being offered.
A new library is being built, so if they buy the building, historical society members are considering putting a new museum in the Townsend home and using the newer section as a community meeting hall.
Around the end of January, Collins, Charlie Hastings, Susan Bunting and other members interested in that preservation formed the Historical Society Committee, with the goal of buying and preserving the building.
“That is our focus at the moment, to try to secure it and save it,” Collins said, adding that the existing Selbyville Museum on Church Street wouldn’t move into the Townsend house.
“No — that museum is a town museum that has the railroad history and items from municipal government. This new museum would center on Mr. Townsend and the history of his family, and the poultry industry and strawberry production. We were the strawberry capital of the nation for a while, before my time,” Collins said.
Collins said a committee was formed to determine what to do with the Townsend home, built in 1904, after the new library is completed.
“There were ideas about renting it, allowing businesses in it, and the library decided it was best to sell it. That is when our historical society organization kicked in. We were going through the process of becoming a non-profit. We reached out to state legislators to get funding to save the entire structure. We felt it was better to have the entire facility instead of to cut it in half,” Collins said.
It’s important to save the building because it is the centerpiece of the town, he said.
Agreeing, Selbyville Library Director Kelly Kline said making the Townsend home into a new museum “would be ideal.”
“It’s kind of a natural sort of relationship for a historical society to have an historic building like this one. My hope is they can take ownership of the building and preserve it, and educate people about the history for years to come,” she said.
If the historical society only purchased the Townsend home, but not the newer section added for the library, that section would not be razed, she said. Its purpose is still undecided.
“We’d like to have an answer from them shortly, if they can do this. They certainly have my support,” Kline said.
A man of many interests, Townsend had a hand in many endeavors, and was also elected senator, was involved in banking, operated a cannery, got Route 113 built and started the poultry integration process “from where you feed the chicks to the eggs to the chicken processing. I knew a small portion about Mr. Townsend, but I learned a lot in the process of reading about him. He was friends with the Roosevelts, the Teddy Roosevelts,” Collins said.
Alive from 1871 to 1964, Townsend was governor from 1917 to 1921 and was quite an agricultural pioneer and statesman. He was a member of the delegation to the first session of the United Nations General Assembly in 1946.
As governor, he fought for reform of the state’s education and transportation systems. While in the Senate, he helped form the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other New Deal-era programs that rebuilt the nation’s banking industry, according to historical information.
Considered a man of great vision, he was a successful lumberman, farmer, strawberry broker, orchardist, contractor and one of the pioneers of the Delmarva poultry industry.
“Townsend’s personal magnetism resulted in many friendships, and persons from all walks of life went to Selbyville to visit him. Notable visitors included former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, and future President Richard Nixon,” the historical information states.