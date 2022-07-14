Two new Selbyville Police Department officers were introduced during the Selbyville Town Council meeting on Monday, July 11.
Chief Brian Wilson welcomed Officers Yureo Romero, who recently graduated from the police academy, and Killian Klopp, formerly of the South Bethany Police Department, as council members greeted them.
They smiled in return, then exited the council chamber as Wilson joked, “I think they have dinner on their minds.”
Earlier, Wilson had told the Coastal Point that another officer had resigned and accepted a position at a nearby agency, so a replacement will be hired.
When fully staffed, the police department has nine officers and one school resource officer.
It was the first council meeting as chief for Wilson since he was named to succeed longtime chief Scott Collins, who retired. The promotion was “a true honor,” said Wilson, who started working for the Selbyville Police Department as a rookie, after having been a seasonal officer in Dewey Beach for three seasons while attending college.
“I am very humbled,” the 48-year-old Wilson said.
“It’s a great way to top off a good career at the Selbyville Police Department. Chief Collins is retiring, and he did an excellent job for the Town. Trying to fill those shoes is going to be a big chore,” he said.