The Selbyville Town Council will have a contested election for 2021, with more candidates than they’ve had in at least a decade.
For two council seats, voters will choose between challengers Carol R. Cary and William “Bill” A. Thompson and incumbents G. Frank Smith III and Clarence W. “Bud” Tingle Jr. Meanwhile, there was no challenger for the mayor’s position, so incumbent Clifton C. Murray will again keep his seat. All three seats carry a two-year term, starting in March.
The election will be held in-person on Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at town hall. There are COVID-19 precautions for entering the building. There will not be any early or absentee voting.
The voter registration deadline has passed for this election. (Residents 18 or older must complete one-time registration to participate in town elections. Registration for this election closed on Feb. 10, along with candidate registration.) For more information, contact Selbyville Town Hall at (302) 436-8314 or 1 W. Church Street.