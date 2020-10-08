After consistently meeting state and federal regulations, Selbyville’s town water system recently violated a drinking water standard for total trihalomethane (TTHM), a disinfectant byproduct, Town Council Member Rick Duncan Sr. announced on Oct. 4.
The standard is 80 parts-per-billion, determined by a four-quarter running average. The most recent average was 83.38 ppb. At this time, no alternative source of water is necessary, officials said. However, anyone with specific health concerns should consult their doctor.
“We will start tomorrow correcting that problem. The residents of Selbyville will be notified of any health effects. But there shouldn’t be any,” Duncan said. “But we have to correct the problem.”
To return to compliance, town staff will flush out the water system by running the fire hydrants continuously in the south Main Street area.
Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs) form when chlorine disinfectants sit for too long and react with organics in the pipes. Duncan said he believes the Town’s flushing schedule, which helped kept TTHMs low for several years, was accidently switched from daily to weekly, now resulting in the violation.
That comes after the Annual Water Quality Report (Consumer Confidence Report) announced on June 10 that “All contaminants were in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.” At that time, TTHMs had, at most, averaged 72 ppb, and ranged from 58.8 to 92.5 ppb.
Selbyville’s groundwater comes from the Columbia Aquifer, pulled from multiple wells and treated in town.
People who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer, according to the Division of Public Health, which oversees drinking water systems.
Anyone with questions can contact Selbyville Town Hall at (302) 436-8314 or Sharon Scheers, at the Office of Drinking Water at (302) 741-8630.
COVID impacts parades, police
The Town Council has reluctantly canceled the annual Christmas parade, citing the expectation of large crowds and difficulty in keeping people socially distanced.
“As disappointing as it is to cancel our Christmas parade, we have to think of the health and safety of our residents,” Duncan said.
“I hope everybody protects themselves the best they can and no one gets it,” Mayor Clifton Murray said of the coronavirus earlier in the evening.
With two police officers out for potential COVID-19 exposure, Police Chief W. Scott Collins said he hoped to have them back on the road by the week’s end. Also, there have been shipping delays with the order, but the Selbyville Police Department will soon have body cameras and new car cameras that link together, with “cloud-based” data storage.
In other Selbyville Town Council news:
• To reduce the risk of old medicines falling into the wrong hands, the National Drug Takeback Initiative will be held on Saturday, Oct., 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations, including Selbyville Town Hall and the CVS on Lighthouse Road. The following will be accepted: all over-the-counter medications; liquids and creams that are in their original container; and vape pens and e-cigarettes only after the batteries are removed. Syringes and sharps will not be accepted due to the risk of blood-borne pathogens.
• Hoping to improve outdoor amenities, the council passed a resolution to officially apply for a 2020 grant from Delaware’s Outdoor Recreation, Parks & Trails Program. The goal is to leverage $56,000, of which Selbyville would pay half. There would be no additional tax to residents. The initial goal would be installing pickleball courts, but walking paths and other features will also be considered near the existing Park Street ballfields.
• The Selbyville Community Club plans to hang signage around town reminding people to vote at the Nov. 3 election, which covers national, statewide and local offices.
• The town council unanimously approved annexing 3.88 acres owned by Ronald H. Hamblin and Josephine B. Hamblin along Lighthouse Road (tax map ID 533-18.00-35.01) into Selbyville and the R-4 Residential district.
• The Town will create a committee to investigate the Town’s possibly vacating the dead end of Long Street, which would give property owners better legal access to their land.
• The council unanimously approved a $21,300 elevator repair at Town Hall. They were also warned to expect bills for sewer system repairs: $43,000 for a clarifier and $18,000 for an effluent pump.
The Selbyville Town Council’s next monthly meeting will be Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.