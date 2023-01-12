During the Monday, Jan. 10, Selbyville Town Council meeting, Mountaire Farms was fined $6,000 by the town council, plus administrative penalties, for a total of $14,267, after an incident that caused the town’s sewage system to become clogged.
Mountaire pumps through the Town’s sewage system.
“We’ve been having a problem with Handi Wipes and face masks clogging the sewage lines,” Councilman Richard Duncan told the Coastal Point after the meeting.
Town Manger Stacey Long further explained that Mountaire had “violated the pretreatment program with the Town six times in November by exceeding the daily maximum limit for TKN, BODs and TSS. … This caused the wastewater plant to be unable to treat the discharge from Mountaire due to the excessive loadings of BOD, TKN and TSS. We then had to divert the influent plant flow to the lagoons,” she said.
BOD is the nutrient value of wastewater, and TSS is the measure of suspended solids. High concentrations of both clog pipes and threaten aquatic life. TKN is the abbreviation for total kjeldahl nitrogen and is how the Environmental Protection Agency measures nitrogen and ammonia.
During the Monday, Jan. 9, council meeting, when Councilman Frank Smith presented his monthly Sewer Department report, he told the council that the problem caused the Town to take the sewage plant offline because the number of pounds permitted per day had been exceeded. He didn’t specify when the incident occurred but said the Town had to call in two engineering firms to pump out the sludge. He told Mountaire’s representative, Jay Griffin, who was in the audience, that town officials expect a plan from Mountaire, explaining what happened.
“We have to answer to the EPA. There are limits, per our permit, of how many pounds, and they sent to us three times the limit. It cost us $14,000 and change. We are the administrators of the permit issued to Mountaire,” Smith said, adding that the Town had to pay employees overtime to fix the problem and also had the expense of hiring other professionals “to blow air into the oxidation ditches.”
“The Town needs a plan, how you’re going to prevent this from happening again,” he said, looking at Griffin, who replied, “It’s being worked on.”
Councilwoman Carol Cary called for a policy “that you can’t just throw masks where they are throwing them.”
“It’s hard to monitor people,” Griffin said.
Town Engineer Jason Loar said Public Works will schedule a meeting with Mountaire “to see what happened, why and make sure it won’t happen again.”