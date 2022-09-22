Effective immediately, the Town of Selbyville has increased the percentage it pays for town employees’ health coverage, and for the first time, extend coverage to dependents.
The Town will now pay for 100 percent of health insurance coverage for full-time employees, formerly 80 percent, and 50 percent for family members, formerly 0 percent, at an increased total annual cost to the Town of $54,116.
The upgrade was approved unanimously by council members at the Monday, Sept. 12, meeting, after Town Administrator Stacey Long said the change is necessary to attract new employees and retain those on staff.
She said she compared Selbyville’s benefits with those offered by nearby towns, including Ocean View, Millsboro and Millville.
“I know it looks excessive, but it’s comparable to surrounding towns. I basically copied Millsboro and Bridgeville,” Long said, adding that not having dependents covered has caused hardship for some employees.
Before the vote, Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle suggested extending coverage to family members immediately, then discussing boosting coverage to 100 percent for town employees during future budget talks, but Police Chief Brian Wilson called for an immediate increase, saying it’s urgent.
“As far as vacations and holidays, to look at that next month is fine, but as far as healthcare coverage, I think that’s an emergency. If we don’t do something, we’re definitely going to lose somebody. If they can go to a neighbor who pays more, we’re almost telling them to leave.
“We’re had some good applicants, but as soon as they see that health insurance, they’re gone. We’re not going to be able to keep good, quality staff. If we don’t take action sooner rather than later, we are going to lose good applicants. With the town growing rapidly, I would encourage the Town to consider as proposed,” Wilson told council members.
“With us lagging in so many areas, we’re going to have to be competitive. Right now, we’re at the bottom of the barrel. If we’re going to hire and retain, we’re going to have to do something,” the chief told the council.
Councilman Richard Duncan said he usually votes conservatively, but in this case, he said, he would move to approve the additional cost to the Town.
A work session was planned for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, before the next regularly scheduled council meeting, to discuss other amendments to the employee handbook.
Selbyville has 22 full-time employees.