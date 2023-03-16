Outside dining could come to Selbyville if a request for a mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Bethany Road and South Williams Street is approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
“As the downtown is revitalized, this could be the future of downtown,” new Mayor Rick Duncan said as the council, at their Monday, March 13, meeting, reviewed a conceptual plan proposed on property owned by McClanahan Building Company.
“I support multi-use, but what is this about a bar with outside seating?” Councilwoman Carol Cary asked, and a representative from McClanahan, from the audience, replied that a study is being done to determine if it would be successful in Selbyville.
“This is in the early stages. We don’t even have a mixed-use ordinance. They are just asking if this is something the Town may want to consider,” Duncan said.
Tentatively planned are 10 units, a reduction from more than 20 originally requested, but later decreased due to parking requirements, Duncan said.
“What type of business?” a woman in the audience asked, and the representative said it would be open to any tenant.
Town Administrator Stacey Long said if the council is in favor, town staff will draft a new mixed-use zoning ordinance.
Councilman Chris Snader said he was worried about the area being congested, but Cary said the Town should “at least look at it.”
Someone else in the audience asked if there would be a buffer zone, and Duncan said there would be, “but first we have to create it.”
New HVAC system OK’d for town hall
The Selbyville Town Council approved $297,000 for a new HVAC system to replace the old, failing system currently in place at town hall, a former bank building.
Town Administrator Stacey Long recommended approval of the bid, from Blades HVAC Services in Dagsboro. The cost includes a crane to remove the existing system and covers work completed by an electrician.
“I don’t even have to tell you how very warm it is in here right now,” Long said, referring to the council chamber.
There is no air conditioning on the second floor of the 10,000-square-foot building, and her office has been in the 90s many days, she said.
If the thermostat on the first floor is turned to a lower temperature to accommodate the second floor, “Everybody downstairs is freezing, and they have to turn on their space heaters,” Long said.
“We might as well invest in it and keep it up to par,” Cary said as Councilman Gary Steffen made the motion to purchase the new system. The vote was unanimous.
Old Timer’s Day
The annual Old Timer’s Day celebration is planned for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
The event, free to the public, will feature a classic car show, food vendors, local artisans, beer garden, disc jockey, band and children’s activities.
It will be on Church Street, near town hall and the post office, this year.
“The new footprint will make it more accessible and walkable,” Zach Evans of Mountaire told the council as he introduced Emily Gaither, member relations manager at the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mountaire is a supporting sponsor of the event.
See www.oldtimersdayde.com for more information.
Duncan welcomed Gaither and said he is looking forward to working with the Chamber “and seeking new businesses.”
Council invited to Youth Art Show
A representative from the Selbyville Community Club invited the council to visit the Selbyville Public Library and see works by students who entered this year’s Student Art Show.
Works will remain on display throughout March. Ribbons will be awarded and cash prizes given to some of the youngsters during a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the library.
Showell Elementary School, Selbyville Middle, the Southern Delaware School for the Arts and Indian River High School are represented, and there are also pieces by homeschooled students.
“You would think some of these things these kids have created, you would think they were professional artists. You would not believe it. Just great,” Duncan said.
Reappointments made
Several reappointments were made during the organizational section of the council meeting.
Reappointed were Deborah McCabe, secretary-treasurer; Sandra Givans, assistant secretary-treasurer; and Brian Wilson, police chief.
During the meeting, Duncan appointed Steffen to Water & Public Works. Duncan noted that water has been his passion for many years and said he will work with the new councilman.
Duncan is executive director of the Delaware Rural Water Association and was the water commissioner when he was a councilman.
Steffen was also appointed as Parks & Recreation Commissioner.
Councilman Chris Snader was appointed Wastewater Commissioner. Outgoing Councilman Frank Smith, from the audience, told Snader that was his former position, and he will assist him.
“That is the most challenging position. We drink water, and it has to go somewhere,” Duncan joked.
Cary was appointed as Administration Commissioner.
Duncan said the Police Commissioner will be appointed at the April 3 meeting.
Council invited to see library plans
A representative from the library, during the Visitors in Attendance portion of the council meeting, invited the mayor and town council to review plans for the new library.
She said a fundraiser for construction is planned for Monday, March 20, at Texas Roadhouse.
Mountaire continues work to control odor
Jay Griffin, representing Mountaire Farms, welcomed new council members and said the effort to control odors from the poultry plant are continuing.
“We had a bad week. We had 16 instances,” Griffin said, adding that checks for odor have been increased from two daily to four each day.
Zach Evans of Mountaire also welcomed the new council members and announced that Easter for Thousands will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
About 5,000 boxes of food, with items including a fresh chicken, to make holiday meals, will be packed and distributed to the less-fortunate.
He invited council members to attend the event, at Mountaire.
Police report
Wilson, while presenting his monthly police report, told the council that officers answered 316 calls during February, issued 88 tickets and made 14 criminal arrests.
Saturday, April 22, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, he said. Anyone with expired prescriptions can drop them off at the police department that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A bin is located inside the door at town hall to collect drugs at any other time, he said.