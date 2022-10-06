No decisions were made during a recent hour-long discussion about possible changes to the Town of Selbyville’s employee handbook. There was disagreement between council members and Police Chief Brian Wilson about what to offer employees so the Town can remain competitive with other municipalities.
Currently, the Town gives employees 10 days of paid holiday, including three floating holidays, or personal days, but it offers no vacation time during the first year of employment.
“To start out and have an entire year with no vacation…” Town Manager Stacey Long said, looking at council members, as they discussed the issue during a work session preceding the regular council meeting on Monday, Oct. 3.
“We have 10 days now, and if approved by the council, it will be 14,” Wilson said.
Proposed is adding one more floating holiday, as well as Veterans Day, the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.
“Fourteen days — that’s two weeks,” Councilman Richard Duncan said.
“These benefits haven’t been looked at for years,” the chief said.
Long said Sussex County employees have 15 paid holidays per year and State of Delaware employees get even more. Towns similar in size to Selbyville, such as Millsboro and Ocean View, give employees two weeks of vacation after the first year, but none is offered after one year in Selbyville.
“What people asked for three years ago is 100 percent different from what is asked now. This is a stressful profession. You need your time off,” Wilson said, adding that when he interviews officers who apply to work in Selbyville, many say, “How much vacation time? I’m not going to waste your time. See ya,” and they walk out.
“That’s what people are doing now. They are going where they are going to get the most meat on the bone. Wouldn’t you?” Wilson asked the council.
“It has to stop somewhere,” Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle Jr. said, and Duncan agreed, saying eventually employees will be telling the administration what to do.
“You won’t find any benefits out in the real world, I can tell you that,” Mayor Clifton Murray told Wilson.
“I would disagree. They’re getting it,” Wilson said, adding that the town’s staff is aging, and new employees will have be hired.
“The way I see this — this is a wish list. I don’t think we can go down this list and get everything,” Tingle said. He said he agrees with adding the day after Thanksgiving as a paid holiday, “but then they want two more floating holidays.”
Long clarified that employees now get three floating holidays, but one of the three must be taken on a holiday the Town doesn’t currently observe.
“Give them one more, and they’ll get a whole week,” Duncan said.
But Wilson disagreed, saying 10 paid holiday days per year is “significantly less than other towns in the area and in most municipalities.”
“Why do we have to be the same as other towns?” Duncan asked.
“We are competing for employees with the different towns,” Wilson said.
“We accomplished that with the insurance,” Duncan replied, referring to the council’s approval, during their September meeting, of increasing the percentage the Town pays for employees’ health insurance coverage, and for the first time, extending coverage to dependents. The Town now pays for 100 percent of health insurance premiums for full-time employees, formerly 80 percent, and 50 percent for family members, formerly 0 percent, at an increased annual cost to the Town of $54,116.
“And we appreciate that. That helps tremendously,” Wilson replied. But, he said, prospective employees want positions that offer the most benefits.
“We have said we don’t want to lose employees because we don’t have what other municipalities have to stay competitive,” Councilwoman Carol Cary said.
Cary asked if it’s necessary to give employees with many years of service six weeks of vacation, and Wilson said that is only available after 20 years, “after dedicating your life to the job.”
But Cary said those employees could take off Fridays, to make three-day weekends, for 30 weeks.
“Six weeks is too much time for anyone. After that, you don’t even know if you have a job. I don’t know. That’s a lot of time,” Cary said, and Tingle agreed.
“Every time somebody has time off, somebody else has to pick up the slack,” Duncan said.
“Some towns give more than 200 hours of leave, and they pay 100 percent of medical and 80 percent for dependents. I see it on fliers. I can show you. We either have to get ahead of the curve or we’re going to be behind it,” Wilson said.
Council members agreed that one day per month of paid sick time is adequate.
Concerning bereavement leave, Long said it is now set at three days, but that isn’t always enough time to plan a funeral and travel — especially since, if the three days begins on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday count as the other two days and the employee has to return to work on Monday.
The council agreed to plan another work session before making changes to the handbook.