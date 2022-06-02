The Selbyville Town Council is expected to discuss, and possibly appoint, a new police chief when they meet on Monday, June 6.
Longtime Chief W. Scott Collins is retiring after more than 30 years working for the Town, including 20 years as chief. When he announced his retirement in April, Collins said he was looking forward to “no more uniforms and no more shaving.”
Collins has been hired to serve as security and plant services manager at Mountaire Farms in Selbyville.
Council members are reportedly considering Selbyville Police Department Capt. Brian Wilson to replace Collins, but this week Mayor Clifton Murray told the Coastal Point that it wasn’t yet certain and that the council has to discuss it.
“Brian Wilson has the credentials to do the job. He has been there a good while and he does a good job, but the council has to take a look at this, too. There are some others out there,” Murray said, adding that the police department is running smoothly “with no kind of slow-up” in the absence of a chief. The department has nine officers, including the chief, Murray said.
Duncan said the Town received several résumés for the position, but the council is interested in hiring from within.
Wilson got words of praise from Councilwoman Carol Cary, who told the Coastal Point he is “extremely dedicated and will serve Selbyville as an outstanding police chief.”
“His experience and deep knowledge of the Town’s needs will be a great asset to the community,” she said.
Wilson did not return several calls from the Coastal Point, and the woman who answered the telephone at the police station said he was unavailable.
Collins, in announcing his retirement, said it was “bittersweet, but I have decided it’s time.”
“The last couple of years have been really trying. I’m not going to continue in police work. I’m interested in something in security or the emergency-management field. I’ve been shopping around, throwing résumés out,” he said at the time.
At the Monday, April 4, council meeting, Murray announced the retirement and said Collins “served us 20 years as chief and 10 years or more as an officer [and] well deserves to retire.”
“He served time and he served us really well,” Murray said as a few people attending the April meeting turned to look at Collins, who was sitting in the back of the council chamber, neatly dressed in a button-down shirt and necktie, gently smiling.
The Selbyville Police Department was created by town charter on March 5, 1931, and tasked with the “protection of persons and property, as well maintaining public peace, preventing crime, and promoting public morals,” according to the town’s website.
Originally, and for many years, only one officer was responsible for patrolling the business district east of the railroad tracks and commercial area around the railroad. The officer was also responsible for operating and maintaining the Town’s water treatment plant. That responsibility continued on as the job of the police chief until the mid-1960s.
Collins’ father, Ward Collins, was a previous chief in the department, and his father’s uncle, Donald Evans, also served the police department.