Selbyville council keeps incumbents for 2021 election

  • 1 min to read
Selbyville town seal

Town of Selbyville, Del.

Selbyville Town Council will keep the same lineup for yet another year. The 2021 election was held on March 6 at town hall.

The incumbents Clarence “Bud” Tingle Jr. (71 votes) and G. Frank Smith (68 votes) defeated Carol Cary (39 votes) and William “Bill” Thompson (26 votes).

There were no challengers for the mayor's position, so Clifton C. Murray will keep his seat.

A total of 104 Selbyville voters cast 204 votes. All three council positions carry a term of two years, which begins later this month.

Staff Reporter

Laura Walter is an award-winning reporter on schools, environment, people and history. A graduate of Indian River High School and Washington College, she has rappelled off a building and assisted a magician, and encourages readers to act on local issues.