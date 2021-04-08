Spring has sprung in Selbyville, where the town council met on April 5 to hear updates on a number of projects, including some potential fun times.
The Old Timer’s Day street festival is tentatively scheduled for June 19, after being canceled in 2020. Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce is brainstorming safe ways to host the annual event during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, resident Jackie Bates thanked the council for supporting Youth Art Month, even during tough times. Selbyville Community Club has hosted the youth art show every March at the library since 2005.
“Personally, I felt that art was the only way to bring some light into this dark year,” Bates added, but it’s been hard organizing a show when so many people and teachers are juggling so much this year.
So, although COVID-19 has twice canceled the annual art show for all 19975 area students, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School is trying to keep the excitement alive with its own schoolwide art show. This virtual exhibition will be online from April 29 to May 22.
The public can vote for best in show, and the Community Club’s judges will award additional awards.
With art, children “can express themselves freely,” Bates said. “And art and culture kind of go hand-in-hand. With what’s going on out here [in the world], it was my hope that they would reflect that.”
Past cash donations are still being awarded to youth artists and art programs, Bates promised.
“It’s so nice to be able to talk about this community and your support for the visual arts and the fact that the mayor takes time every year” to personally award dozens of prizes to the young artists, Bates said.
Also this month, Selbyville Public Library received permission to erect a 40-by-20-foot heavy-duty tent to host summer programs, to better distance attendees from May to October. The library itself (a historic house) is too small to adequately host many people.
Water department gains and losses
Council members spoke about the loss of a Town employee this month. Water Operator Ron Foskey passed away.
“He took heart to his job. Very good with the technical part of it, the sampling ... he was named Water Operator of the Year a few years ago,” thus recognized by his peers, said Councilmember Rick Duncan Sr.
It will be a challenge to fill the vacancy of a lead water operator and 16-year employee, said Duncan, who is helping other staff work toward their own certifications.
Selbyville is planning big projects for a new water tower (estimated $3.2 million) and a backwash recovery program ($1.2 million). They’ve submitted grant requests and a low-interest loan application to the Delaware State Revolving Fund.
Last autumn, the water system exceeded the state standard for total trihalomethane (TTHM), a disinfectant byproduct. Although recent readings have decreased to 79 parts-per-billion, the town will be considered out-of-compliance until the four-quarter average is 80 ppb or less.
In addition to regular water plant production, the town purchases 50,000 gallons daily from Artesian on Route 54 to maintain adequate pressure on the east side of town.
On the other end, in the sewer department, the Town has received its final permits to expand in the southeast, starting with a new force main.
Business keeps moving
Town Hall granted a business license to Community Inspired Actions, a youth learning center and computer lab where kids can do school work at 5 W. Church Street, unit 201. Several other businesses are eying the business plaza, as well, reported Town Manager Stacey Long.
The council and Industrial Park Committee approved Thorne Products LLC to operate a new business at 131 Dixon Street for repackaging and bottling cleaners, specialty lubricants and automotive products for wholesale distribution (in pharmaceutical production, racing applications and household use). The small Pennsylvania-based family operation is moving to Delaware for a maximum of 300-gallon mixings at a time. The town will review the property to ensure that chemicals can’t back into the water or sewer lines.
Meanwhile as Alutech United Inc. expands production at 117 Dixon Street, the Industrial Park Committee asked the owners to consider moving the property line, instead of the company’s request to build near the property line, which would require setback variance permits.
Mountaire gives updates
This month, Mountaire swiftly packed 3,000 Easter for Thousands meal box donations for the community.
“I’m just excited that we found ways to do it safely, despite COVID, because I think the need has been greater than before,” said Zach Evans, community relations manager. Also, it was the 86th birthday of Roger Marino, longtime Mountaire personality who has suffered health issues for over a year. “It was a nice culmination of events. It was the first time he had been back since November of 2019, so it was nice to have him come back.”
Also, Mountaire poultry processing plant has been working to vaccinate its staff this month.
In other Selbyville news:
- Staff members were reappointed, and the incumbents were sworn in after winning the 2021 election: Mayor Clifton Murray and councilmembers G. Frank Smith III and Clarence “Bud” Tingle Jr.
- Selbyville Police Department recently marked its 90th anniversary, chartered on March 5, 1931. Celebrations are expected later this year. Currently, the police are finishing vehicle camera installations this week, and body-camera installation and training by early June. They hired a Berlin, Md., vendor.
Selbyville Town Council’s next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 3.