Three candidates are running for two seats on the Selbyville Town Council, including Carol Cary, who ran unsuccessfully last year and has returned in 2022 as a candidate in the non-partisan election.
The other candidates are longtime incumbents Richard Duncan and Jay Murray. In Selbyville, all candidates run at-large and do not represent districts.
Duncan, 64, has served on the council for 11 two-year terms and said he wants to continue because, as founder 32 years ago of the non-profit Delaware Rural Water Association, he is familiar with water matters in the town of 2,400 residents and is water commissioner on the council.
“I was born and raised in Selbyville, and my job as executive director of the Delaware Rural Water Association helps me oversee water treatment in Selbyville. With all the growth and infrastructure, we have to continue to meet and maintain the infrastructure needs and the funding. There is a lot involved with infrastructure. We have taken pride in what we have built.
“There are new water mains, and we are trying to get our third water tower in the next few years, because there were pressure issues on the east side of town. We have the funding reserved to do that. There are a lot of upgrades. I’d like to do the water plant to make our water — not safer, because it is already safe, but to tweak things. We need grants, and I stay involved with the state and the federal government and all the agencies that provide funding,” he said.
“We want to make sure growth is in the right direction and that infrastructure is being met. It takes time. The water tank that we got took three or four years because you have to go through engineering and planning,” he said.
Duncan and his wife, Debbie, who works with him at the non-profit, have one son, Richard Duncan Jr. They also have seven grandchildren, including step-grandchildren.
Council members are paid about $200 each year, but Duncan said council members don’t serve for the pay.
“There are a lot of new issues coming up, working with different water systems. We want to keep moving forward. I know change is needed, but just everybody can’t get off the council at once. You have to keep some people who know what’s going on,” he said.
The deadline to file for the election was Feb. 10. The election will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.
Extending the hours of the election, and allowing early voting, is a change candidate Cary wants to see, since not everyone can vote during those hours.
“The trouble is that is the way our charter is written and it takes several years to get it changed,” Duncan said, adding that he has disabled friends who can’t get to the polls and thinks Cary’s idea has merit.
Cary is a native of Exton, Pa., a retired educator who was a teacher, principal, curriculum director and school superintendent in Pennsylvania during her 24-year career.
The 66-year-old has lived in Selbyville with her husband, Jack, for four years. They have three sons, Justin, Jordan and Jared, and a granddaughter, Addison.
When Cary ran for the council last year, she lost by 32 votes, but she decided to run again because, “I felt like so much is happening with growth and development in this town.”
“It’s an exciting time to be in Selbyville, to be a resident here. I talked to a lot of community members. I’m involved with the Selbyville Community Club, and I substitute at our local elementary school, Showell Elementary, a couple days a week to keep involved in education. And they need subs. I see a lot and I hear a lot, and I think they need some new life in this town, some new ideas.
“They need to hear from people and ask the people ‘How do you want to see it happen?’ ‘How do you want to celebrate or recognize the diversity we have?’ We have a very high poverty rate in Selbyville and a low literacy rate. How can we help to do something about that, besides just knowing it is there?
“These things are never addressed at town council meetings, but it’s not just roads and water and trash that any town council handles. It’s going above and beyond what is normal. That is part of my quest, to get everybody involved, to talk about what is working, what is not, to figure out how to bring jobs to our community throughout creative and innovative programs,” she said.
Cary said she favors managing growth and is interested in revitalizing the downtown area.
Murray could not be reached for comment before the Coastal Point’s press deadline this week.