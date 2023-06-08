In October, a Trunk or Treat event will replace the Selbyville Halloween Parade, as it did last year.
At the Monday, June 5, council meeting, the Selbyville Town Council unanimously agreed to cancel the parade again this year. Police Chief Brian Wilson said police officers will be spread thin this fall, with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, the 100th anniversary of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company and Halloween events.
He recommended using those limited police resources to host a Trunk or Treat, “especially as the town grows and because there are so many safety concerns now with parades.”
Town Administrator Stacey Long said the Trunk or Treat was successful last year and that in the past few years, there hasn’t been much interest in participating in a parade.
New mixed-use zoning district moves forward
The Selbyville Town Council agreed on June 5 to proceed with plans to create a new mixed-use zoning district.
“This is a whole new district with a lot of mixed uses. There could be a salon, bar, with housing above it. It’s a long process to go through,” Duncan said.
Long said the zoning won’t be in a particular area and that there will be a public hearing before it is approved.
“We have to start somewhere and see if it will work,” Duncan said.
Long said she will talk to a planning consultant, who will meet with members of the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission. She said there will likely be months of meetings on the issue, and the public will have the opportunity to comment.
Revised preliminary plan for library OK’d
The council this week approved the revised preliminary plan for the new Selbyville library after hearing a presentation by a representative from the Becker Morgan Group architectural firm of Salisbury, Md.
The purchase of a home adjacent to the existing library, and plans to raze that home and build the new structure on that property, will allow a more rectangular shape and a building that is 1,600 square feet larger than originally planned, allowing a meeting room for 250 to 300 people and room for more books on the shelves.
Trees will be planted on the property, and there will be a reading porch and outdoor children’s area. The library will be more visible from Main Street, the Becker Morgan representative said.
In March, Selbyville Public Library officials settled on a $440,000 purchase of the adjacent house and lot on McCabe Street, behind the existing library, with plans to build a larger new library than originally planned, move it farther west and add 15 parking spaces, Library Director Kelly Kline told the Coastal Point.
About 1,000 square feet will be added to the original layout for a 14,000-square-foot, $13 million structure built behind the existing library on South Main Street. A new historical society is looking to purchase the existing library property, or a portion thereof, in order to preserve the historic home that is part of the current library facility. The house was the former home of the late U.S. Sen. John G. Townsend Jr., a former governor of Delaware.
Construction of the new library on an adjacent parcel is expected to begin in June and take one year, setting the opening date at June of 2024.
After a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2022, it was initially announced the new library would open in late fall or early winter 2023, but that construction never began. In December, Kline said the opening date was delayed because of significantly higher costs than originally projected.
In the meantime, the McCabe Street lot, the size of about 1.5 city blocks, became available for sale, allowing for an upgraded plan, and “allowing us to have a better building overall,” Kline said.
“By adding 15 parking spaces to the parking lot, we will have 27 parking spaces,” she said. “Parking is a big deal in Selbyville. We had 12 spaces originally, because we were zoned urban residential. Also with the new plan, in 20 to 30 years, this building will be in a better situation to put on an addition, if it needs one decades later. It makes for a better design in general,” she said.
Residents interested in downtown revitalization
A discussion that began before the COVID epidemic, concerning revitalizing downtown Selbyville, continued during this week’s council meeting.
Resident Kim Taylor said she has roots in the town and wants to learn more about the town council, especially since she attended school with Duncan and has known him for many years.
She said she is interested in restoration and restoring the roots of Selbyville, and asked about forming a committee “to bring the town to life.”
She suggested adding walking trails and determining why restaurants that open in Selbyville have closed.
“It is critical to build connections and relationships with people who can make a difference, knowing who to call, like DNREC or the Sussex County Conservation District” when there are problems with standing water or erosion in a residential community, she said.
A resident of Mill Pond, she said she has seen cave-ins and sink holes, and credited Long and other town officials for always being responsive to those problems.
Residents Lee Scott and Susan Kirsch said some progress was made to form a committee to revitalize downtown before the pandemic began, and they are now interested in continuing that plan.
School district land to be used by Town
Duncan said the Indian River School District has offered the Town use of land near Cemetery Road. After he and Long met with school officials, a 25-year lease agreement was drawn up, and it was determined the Town will use the property for football practice and entertainment events. A pavilion can be erected and barbecue pits installed, the mayor said.
“Mountaire might host events. Years ago, we had a Renaissance Festival, and it was a big hit,” he recalled.
Police report
Police Chief Brian Wilson, while presenting his monthly report to the council, said officers responded to 312 calls in May, issued 100 tickets, made nine criminal arrests and responded to complaints for speeding drivers.
Long said she has applied for grant money to erect a security fence behind the police department. At a recent meeting, Wilson requested a more secure area, after a man entered the parking lot and assaulted an officer who was sitting in his police car.
Water department report
Councilman Gary Steffen, while presenting the monthly water department report, said 9.4 million gallons of water were processed by the water department in May, and that water is also being purchased. A new pump will be installed, he said.
Public works report
Steffen also presented the Public Works report, saying the new Public Works building is ready for occupancy and employees are moving in. Public Works employees are spraying weeds and checking water meters that are all working well, he said.
Parks and recreation report
Presenting the Parks & Recreation Report, Steffen said youth are interested in using a field in town for sports activities. Duncan, who runs a softball program at Selbyville Park, added that, when he was at the park, several people were playing pickleball.
“The pickleball courts are up and running, and apparently they are good because people are playing,” he said.
Duncan said senior softball players, ages 60 to 80, play every Saturday morning.
Long said she is working on Phase 2 and Phase 3 of Selbyville Park improvements. Phase 2 will include new playground equipment and resurfacing, and Phase III will involve an entrance gate and lot improvements.
Long said she has submitted grant requests to help pay for the next phases.
Sewer report
Councilman Chris Snader, while presenting the monthly Sewer Department report, said more than 100 million gallons of effluent flow from the sewage plant each month and that “everything is performing within the required limits.”
He said he made two on-site visits to the water department on Church Street, to observe the need for a roof repair and need for a new air conditioning unit. Snader recommended buying a unit from Blades HVAC Services in Dagsboro for $9,575, and the council approved the recommendation.