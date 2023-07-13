Residents of, and visitors to, Selbyville, will soon be able to enjoy crabcakes, pulled pork, cornbread, ice cream and other menu items sold from food trucks on Church Street.
At their Monday, July 10, meeting, the Selbyville Town Council approved a conditional-use application for food trucks and trailers to operate at 14 W. Church Street. The request was made by a representative of Scotty’s Rental Inc., who will rent space to the trucks in a grassy area near Dollar General, with one permanent truck and the other rotating, “to bring more interest to the town.”
Items will include fried chicken, salads, poke bowls, doughnuts, coffee and breakfast sandwiches, she said.
Selbyville Mayor Richard Duncan asked about odor from crates of crabs and other seafood, but she said the only trash will be from consumers, and all seafood will remain refrigerated.
A man in the audience asked if portable restrooms will be on site, and she said permanent restrooms will be built in the area if she gets approval.
Councilwoman Carol Cary said she was concerned about school children clustering near the food trucks, especially since a daycare center is nearby, and recommended if the trucks were approved to reevaluate after one year. Duncan said the Town already has that right, since the approval is conditional.
The Scotty’s representative said she owns the daycare and would discontinue renting to the food trucks if they caused a problem for the children who attend the daycare there.
Another man asked whether the trucks are noisy and was told they use generators that don’t make excessive noise. He also asked about exterminators “because [vermin] know how to get in the trucks” and was assured an exterminator regularly services all Scotty’s businesses.
New development gets preliminary approval
The council on July 10 also unanimously gave preliminary plan approval for a new, 98-home development called Cypress Shores, planned on Cypress Road.
Developer Daniel Bunting told the council that about half the homes will be on 60-foot-wide lots, in a variance from the town requirement of 75 feet, to offer a different product type and diversity of housing. Development will only disturb 3.5 acres of woodlands, and Cypress Shores will offer residents ponds, a pier, dog park and clubhouse.
The builder hasn’t yet been determined, but homes will be in the $350,000 to $400,000 range.
Cary asked whether the 60-foot lots would be clustered, and Bunting said no, they will be spread out.
There was also a request for a variance from 30-foot to 20-foot setbacks, to give owners room to add screened porches to the homes, he said.
Bill passes, allows Town to set impact fees
Now that Senate Bill 105 has passed, the Town can amend its charter and charge impact fees.
The fees will “contribute to the costs of operations of volunteer fire companies, ambulance companies, public libraries or police departments providing services within the town,” according to the bill.
A workshop will be planned to discuss details.
Soil Conservation District meeting set
The Soil Conservation District will host a public information meeting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company.
Town Administrator Stacey Long asked that only one representative from each HOA speak at the meeting and explain their concerns, including those about flooding and erosion. She said the meeting will not be a question-and-answer session but an opportunity to gain knowledge.
“This will be a very informational workshop. We’re going to learn a lot,” she said.
Long said she is available to meet one-on-one with HOA representatives about flooding or erosion concerns in residential developments. She asked that appointments be made with her, and details and photographs of the problems presented to her.
Police report
Police Chief Brian Wilson, while presenting his monthly report to council, said officers responded to 301 calls in June, issued 156 traffic violations, made 13 criminal arrests and wrote 22 speeding tickets.
Responding to complaints about speeding on Bethany Road, police have increased patrols there and put up a speed-display trailer.
Long said the Town has been awarded a grant for $270,000 to build a secure, fenced-in area for police vehicles and a 30-foot-by-40-foot building for storage and training. The total cost is expected to be $300,000, she said.
Speed-camera bill passes
House Bill 94, to amend the Delaware code relating to the use of electronic speed enforcement cameras, passed and was signed by Gov. John Carney, Duncan announced. He said the vendor will now be determined and the matter discussed at future council meetings.
Time limit set for dilapidated house
The council’s Hazard Inspection Committee, led by Councilman Chris Snader, met on June 21 to discuss a dilapidated house on Duke Street, and committee members decided to tell the owner he must take action within 30 days.
Snader said the owner later advertised the home for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Duncan said it might take a while to demolish the structure, because it has asbestos shingles.
Long said she told the owner to present a plan for the house, which is considered a safety hazard, to put the plan in writing and take it to town hall.
“We agree putting it on Marketplace is not a plan, right?” Snader said, and the rest of the council agreed.
Duncan asked the committee to now look at 3 Lighthouse Road — a home that has a roof caving in and trees and weeds growing around it. Long said the condemnation process will begin after 30 days.
Water report
Councilman Gary Steffen, while presenting the monthly water report, said 9.2 million gallons of water were used in Selbyville last month, and the Town also bought water from Artesian.
Public Works report
Steffen, while presenting the monthly public works report, said weeds are being sprayed and grass mowed on Route 113, “And it looks very nice.”
Cracks on the new pickleball courts in Selbyville Park have been repaired, and there are plans to have a new pavilion there by fall.
Parks & Recreation report
While presenting the monthly Parks & Recreation report, Steffen said he was involved in a discussion with other town employees about what kind of groundcover to lay in the playground area at Selbyville Park, and both wood chip and rubber were considered. Rubber is expensive, but the better choice because it’s a clean product, he said. Long was directed to get bids.
Snader asked for the life expectancy of rubber ground cover, and Long said she will find out.
“It’s just amazing, the prices on this stuff — hundreds of thousands of dollars for playground equipment,” Duncan said.
Mountaire odor checks
During the portion of the meeting when visitors address the council, Doug Smith of Mountaire Farms said there were 96 checks for odor from the poultry plant around town.
One issue was discovered by the library and was addressed.
“We will continue to work on that,” Smith told the council.