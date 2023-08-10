Selbyville Town Council members will continue to explore creating voting districts, even though the matter was tabled during this year’s Delaware General Assembly.
At the Monday, Aug. 7, council meeting, Mayor Rick Duncan said it “didn’t get through legislation this year because there are a lot of questions, so it was tabled. But we reached out to multiple towns and the University of Delaware sets up districts for a lot of towns, so we will continue to look into letting UD do that for us when the time is right.”
“We know growth is coming, and we want to be fair to all of our residents,” Duncan said.
Later, he told the Coastal Point that the ACLU had raised questions about fairness to the municipality if districts were created this year.
“They were looking out for us, for the municipality side, and Sen. Gerald Hocker agreed. We may have to add on a couple council seats, as fast as we’re growing. So we wanted to make sure everybody is represented, and we wanted to make sure that is what we wanted and that we had the wording right.
“It was pushed too quick. And then, with a new council coming on, they didn’t understand what it was about, so we want to be fair to everybody. Plus, we have several new subdivisions coming on, so it needed more thought,” Duncan said.
Last November, the council discussed voting districts and agreed to write a resolution to amend the charter and create them, changing from the longtime policy of all council members being elected at-large.
This week, Town Administrator Stacey Long told the Coastal Point that the charter change was forwarded to Hocker and state Reps. Rich Collins and Ron Gray to introduce during the General Assembly.
“But there were additional questions that arose regarding district voting or at-large voting, and it was placed on hold until the new mayor and council discussed it further,” she said.
The resolution amends Chapter 2 of the Town’s charter concerning the structure of government “to create election districts from which Town Council members shall be elected” and to “identify the annual election procedure for the two election cycles immediately following establishment of the new election districts.”
“It seems to be a fair way of representation for everyone,” former mayor Clifton Murray said during the Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, council meeting, when the change had been discussed.
Former councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle had explained that the plan was for the town to be divided into four districts, based on the 2020 Census. State officials will draw a map showing the boundaries of each district, he said, replying to a question about the process.
Also at the time, Councilwoman Carol Cary told the Coastal Point that Hocker “thought it was a good idea” and said having voting districts is necessary, especially since more residents now live on the eastern side of town.