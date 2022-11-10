Selbyville’s annual Christmas parade, with a visit from Santa Claus, will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Starting at the old town hall location on West Church Street, it will end at Town Hall on Main Street. Vendors will sell oyster sandwiches, hotdogs, candy apples and other items in the parking lot. The public is welcome. There is no rain date for the parade.
Request for new well approved
A request from Mountaire Farms in Selbyville, to drill a new well for the poultry plant, was unanimously approved by the town council at its Monday, Nov. 7, meeting.
The council heard a presentation from Todd Dickinson, hydrologist for Barton & Loguidice, based in Liverpool, N.Y., who explained that the new well, designated Well 7, is slated to be on the west side of the plant, behind the parking lot. The existing wells require considerable maintenance, putting the plant at risk of shutting down, he said.
Mountaire needs the new well for more reliability and operational flexibility, but is not asking the Town for more water allocation, he said. He proposed starting with a test well, to sample subsurface materials. If those samples are favorable, the well will be drilled, Dickinson said a model and framework developed by DNREC will be used.
Water report
Councilman Rick Duncan, while presenting the monthly water report, said 7.1 million gallons of water were produced in October and that the Town continues to purchase water from Artesian. The Town continues to meet all water testing requirements, he said.
Plans continue to build a new, elevated water storage tank on Hudson Road, at a cost of $4.8 million. The site — three-quarters of an acre donated to the Town by the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company — is being prepared. Trees will be removed, and the site surveyed. Construction is expected to be completed by 2024.
Duncan has said town officials have been in touch with several water-tower manufacturers and are considering a composite tank on a concrete pedestal. The benefit of a composite tank is it requires less maintenance, Duncan said.
“We look at aesthetics, what people want to look at,” he said.
Town officials have talked about building a new water tower for some time, Duncan said, since they started hearing complaints about low pressure in some developments, often due to irrigation systems. In May, Selbyville residents, by referendum vote, authorized the Town to spend $6.05 million for the tower and upgrades. At the referendum, 152 votes were cast, with 140 in favor and 12 opposed.
In September, the Town’s water project, involving building that new water tower and upgrading the treatment facility, went before the state’s Water Infrastructure Advisory Council, an agency that initiates, develops and recommends to the Delaware General Assembly projects for the planning, construction, repair, renovation or expansion of drinking water and wastewater facilities. It was approved.
Public Works report
Starting this week, water hydrants in Selbyville will be flushed, Duncan said while presenting the Public Works report. He advised residents who notice discolored water not to wash whites until the water runs clear.
Public Works employees are painting curbs yellow and will be hanging Christmas lights after Thanksgiving, Duncan said.
Recreation & Parks report
New pickleball courts at the refurbished Selbyville Park have been recently painted, and the paint is curing. A fence has been erected, and there will be a pavilion at the park. Adults who go to play pickleball can take their children to play in the park. Buildings at the park will be painted white.
“We’ve got a vision for how we want that. We have lights and we have security,” he said.
Planning & Zoning report
The council unanimously approved a request from Iachetta Builders, for the building at 32654 Lighthouse Road, currently a single-family dwelling, to be used as an office. Outbuildings on the property will be used for storage.
“Iachetta wants to use the house as an office. He doesn’t want to live in the house. He is moving his operation to a residential showroom and office,” Duncan said.
Duncan also said no action was taken on conceptual plans for a mixed-use building proposed for construction on the southwest corner of Bethany Road and South Williams Street, owned by McClanahan Building Company. The request was to put 21 apartments on top of a commercial building, but parking requirements weren’t met. Planning & Zoning members liked the concept but not the lack of parking. No action was taken, and no one from the building company attended the town council meeting this week.
Also, Duncan said, at the Oct. 12 Planning & Zoning meeting, there was consideration of a preliminary site plan approval for Kingfisher Development, asking for 326 units — 90 townhomes and 236 single-family homes — on Lighthouse Road across from Lighthouse Lakes. The request was withdrawn until the December meeting.
Mayor and town administrator’s reports
“Everything is well-staffed and running pretty smooth,” Selbyville Mayor Clifton Murray said during his brief monthly report.
“Whenever I come in, everybody is real busy,” he said.
Town Administrator Stacey Long announced that town hall will be closed for Veterans’ Day on Friday, Nov. 11, and for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25. She said all recent changes to the Town’s handbook have been implemented.
Long said the Town welcomed a new business, Anna Katherine Photography. She said the Old Town Hall on Church Street will be demolished after Thanksgiving. The new Public Works building will be constructed on the site.
Selbyville Community Club collecting coats
A box is inside Town Hall to donate coats, sweatpants, sweatshirts and socks for homeless military veterans and their children in Delaware. The annual drive is organized by the Selbyville Community Club.
Veterans are a focus of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which oversees the Selbyville Community Club. Other Selbyville Community Club projects include education, the arts, conservation, food drives and community needs.
Council to continue funding art show
At the request of a member of the Selbyville Community Club who attended the council meeting, council members agreed to continue funding the annual Youth Art Show, presented by the club.
Works of art from area students are on display at the Selbyville Public Library every spring.
“The kids’ art is just wonderful. Some of them are really talented,” the club member said as Murray nodded and said, “They are.”
Town Administrator Stacey Long said the matter will be on the February agenda.
Police report
Police Chief Brian Wilson, while presenting his monthly report, asked that a workshop with council members be scheduled to discuss high rates of speed among drivers using Route 113, as well as parking problems and other concerns. Council members agreed to have a workshop.
Wilson said officers responded to 277 calls in October and issued 92 traffic citations. The new police vehicle is having emergency equipment installed, he said. Additional officers worked during Halloween, and no incidents were reported.