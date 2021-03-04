Selbyville candidates make their case for election

Residents of Selbyville will hit the polls at this weekend’s 2021 town council election. Voting will be in-person only, at Selbyville Town Hall on Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the two council seats up for election this year, voters will choose between four candidates: Carol R. Cary, William A. “Bill” Thompson, G. Frank Smith III and Clarence W. “Bud” Tingle Jr. (Meanwhile, incumbent Clifton C. Murray was the only candidate for the mayor’s position and will get a new term.) All three seats carry a two-year term, starting in March.
Voter registration has closed for this election. (Residents age 18 and older must complete one-time registration to participate in town elections.)
For questions about the election or voter eligibility, contact Selbyville Town Hall at (302) 436-8314 or 1 W. Church Street. There are COVID-19 precautions for entering the building.
Coastal Point’s tradition with every local election is to invite candidates to answer a questionnaire to inform voters. In order to give candidates the last word, we will not publish letters-to-the-editor regarding the Selbyville election this week.
Carol Cary
Q. Tell us about your background and why you seek a position on Selbyville Town Council this year.
A. Only a few weeks ago, Coastal Point wrote an article with the headline, “Selbyville has four candidates for two council seats.” The first line of the article read, “The Selbyville Town Council will have a contested election for 2021, with more candidates than they’ve had in at least a decade.”
I am seeking a position on the Selbyville Town Council because I believe I can contribute in a positive way. Having lived in small towns from Wallingford, Pa., to Cary, and Fuquay-Varina, N.C., I have experienced the wonderful ways of small towns. Small towns offer a closeness of community, a compassion for its children and its elderly, and help for those who struggle in a multitude of ways.
My background brings with it skills and knowledge from business to education. For 10 years, I ran a bridal salon in Pennsylvania. I learned how to work with all kinds of people, how to manage the finances of a small business, and how to meet deadlines (weddings are serious deadlines). After the sudden death of my mother, who worked side-by-side with me, I sold the bridal salon and looked for a new career.
Soon, I found myself teaching middle school, then becoming a school principal, a curriculum director, a superintendent of schools. These experiences in education, coupled with my business experience, have well-prepared me to serve on town council. School district leadership means being able to see from all sides of an issue, being able to collaborate with government officials, being able to find funding sources for the district, and always being responsible and dutiful.
Selbyville is poised to become the small town of the future. Forward-thinking vision coupled with the history and beauty of the past will be key to its future success. I can help make the future of this town a bright one for all its members. Positive, honest, hard-working, skilled and always learning are traits that make me qualified for a position on the Selbyville Town Council.
Q. What is the next big challenge Selbyville faces, and how will you address it?
A. Of course, we would all say that development is the next big challenge facing Selbyville. However, it is more than just development. It’s planning for changes that are inevitable. Planning for housing development, planning for roadways, planning for repair and renovation to existing buildings, planning for increasing businesses in town, planning for future jobs in the community — all these items will be challenges that we must face. With careful, thoughtful planning and lots of community input, we can face these challenges and provide for the growth of Selbyville while maintaining its “small-town” charm.
Q. What other issues do you hope to address?
A. When I read the article mentioned above, it surprised me that so few candidates had come forward to serve on town council in the past decade. With so much growth here and so much possibility for the future, I wondered why this was so. Did the former members of town council perform so excellently that no one wanted to run against them and make them feel they hadn’t served well? Did so few run because of a certain apathy that had grown in Selbyville?
While I don’t know the reason, I would hope to address the issue. We need to get more people involved in local government. We have many newer residents that bring experiences from all walks of life. We have many long-time residents that bring years of experiences from Selbyville. Together, these residents can join their experiences and bring about a greater community for all to enjoy.
Q. What else should voters know about you or your goals for the town?
A. Voters, I may not have lived in Selbyville all my life, but I have been coming to Selbyville most of my life. I was a child when my family vacationed every summer in Fenwick Island. We came to Selbyville for the Acme. We came to buy a special piece of furniture from J. Conn Scott each summer that my mom would have shipped to Pennsylvania. When I got married and had children, my husband and I continued the family tradition of vacationing in Fenwick. In so many ways, Selbyville was a place on the map of my life. No wonder this is the town in which my husband and I chose to retire.
As a member of town council, my goals are to make good decisions built on consensus, to learn all that I can, to be approachable and open-minded, to be of solid moral fiber, and to work hard for you. I thank you in advance for your confidence and your vote.
G. Frank Smith III
Q. Tell us about your background and why you seek a position on Selbyville Town Council this year.
A. I was born and raised here. I graduated [from the school] beside the poultry plant. I’m for industry, but I like clean industry — like our industrial park — and try to have a mix between housing and industry, something people can afford.
I was appointed my first time [on town council], and I’ve been on since ’89. … I enjoy it. I feel a civic duty. … I welcome people to run. I want people to really have a love of our town and our country. I would rather them be local and know the history of the area, but I welcome them to run if they show an interest in the town.
Q. What is the next big challenge Selbyville faces, and how will you address it?
A. I think all towns are facing economic growth and how we allow this growth in different places — because if you don’t have growth, the town will die. The growth, infrastructure that goes along with it — that’s all costly, especially with the sewer. I think our biggest project is coming up now. I want to put in another force main, and also we need a new water tower.”
Q. What other issues do you hope to address?
A. I think we’ve got some issues coming down the road, especially on Route 54 by Hudson Crossroads. I think we want to do a circle. We’ve had a problem with accidents — people wanting to get to the beach before the water dries up. But that’s all DelDOT.
Q. What else should voters know about you or your goals for the town?
A. My thinking is: the sewer plant — keep the sewer plant running right, keep good employees there. People don’t think about it because they flush the hopper and it’s gone, out of sight, out of mind — but I’ve got about 12 miles [of piping between the sewer plant and the ocean outfall].. Plus up to 700,000 gallons a day from Mountaire has to be treated. … The Town owns that wastewater treatment plant, so I’m just looking out for the townspeople. Everybody on that council, we’re not politicians. We just like the town.
William A. ‘Bill’ Thompson
Q. Tell us about your background and why you seek a position on Selbyville Town Council this year.
A. I retired after 37 years in the restaurant and foodservice industry, and chose, along with my wife, to move to Selbyville three years ago. The council has not seen any change in years, and I believe a fresh viewpoint could benefit the town.
Selbyville offers a certain air of peacefulness, unlike other beach towns. I’d like to see the area grow in a manner that maintains that attribute but does it responsibly. I see the approval of the construction of 1,100+/- homes over the next decade a ruinous prospect. It will only make traffic worse and current property values lower, only to benefit the builders and developers that get rich by building new properties.
Q. What is the next big challenge Selbyville faces, and how will you address it?
A. The challenge comes in the form of jobs. You cannot say that you want to provide affordable housing to young families without the means to pay for them. This is a seasonal area, more conducive to beach-related jobs, not those that are steady and good-paying.
Q. What other issues do you hope to address?
A. Selbyville could use some recreational facilities. A pickleball court is in the works … and perhaps having a place where classes can be offered for some arts/hobbies can be considered as well. There are a lot of retirees in this town, but they have to travel to other regions for recreation.
There needs to be leadership in Selbyville that is able to think outside the box and allow fresh ideas nurtured. How about actively and aggressively pursuing suitors for the town that can bring enthusiasm to the community? The Georgia House building sits empty in a prominent location that tells visitors to pass right through to the next town. It sits adjacent to the town hall building and speaks volumes as to the leadership in Selbyville.
Q. What else should voters know about you or your goals for the town?
A. Transparency is an issue, along with agreeing with the status quo. For example, many people are not aware that, to vote in this election, you need to have a separate registration with the Town. We added hundreds of new residents in the last year or two, but the voting turnout numbers are quite woeful. This favors the status quo.
I’m certain most aren’t aware of the website, which is mediocre at best. There could be a monthly newsletter sent by email to our residents to keep people informed and involved. It astounds me how little the community is [aware] of what is going on that will affect them and, it gives the appearance that the Town is truly not interested in keeping its people informed and that needs to change.