The Selbyville Town Council election, planned for Saturday, March 4, has been canceled because only three candidates — one for each of the three open seats — filed for election. The candidates will be sworn in at the Monday, March 13, council meeting.
Current Councilman Richard “Rick” Duncan will be the new mayor, succeeding longtime Mayor Clifton Murray, who did not run for re-election. Incumbent Councilmen Frank Smith and Clarence “Bud” Tingle also did not file to run for re-election. Succeeding them will be Chris S. Snader Sr. and Gary L. Steffen.
Murray, known for his Eastern Shore twang and soft-spoken, gentlemanly manner of presiding over meetings for the past 30 years, said not running again was a difficult decision.
“I’ve been debating it. I think it’s time to move on,” he said during a telephone interview with the Coastal Point this week.
“I have had a wonderful council to work with, and they made life so easy. Some of them won’t be there either. Things just change. It comes that time after a while. Rick has been on there a long time,” he said of his successor as mayor. “He knows where we are going, how to get there. I feel pretty comfortable. I met a lot of good people, I made some friends,” he said, adding that he will serve on a board or committee if asked and will help where he can.
A seventh-generation Selbyville native, Murray is a self-described “farm boy” who has lived in the town all his life and watched it grow from his little hometown with a small town hall manned by one employee — Virginia Pepper, who still works for the Town and is now in her 80s — to the new modern town hall.
Many Selbyville residents have told Murray they’re disappointed to see him go and some were surprised, since he didn’t announce his departure at the last council meeting, on Monday, Feb. 6.
“I thought I’d kind of just let it play it out. Selbyville is a great little town. It’s the only place I’ve ever been. My kids are still here and my family. I have three kids and two grandkids. I have really cared about the town and, you know, that’s what drives you.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth, but the town had to grow. If we didn’t, our growth would have been at the county level, and we wouldn’t have had anything to say about it, yet we still would have had to furnish the police and other services. This growth was inevitable,” he said.
Calls to Smith and Tingle were not returned before Coastal Point press time this week. The only indication that they wouldn’t seek re-election was Tingle’s suggestion, at the last meeting, that a matter be tabled until the new council was in place.
This week, Duncan, 65, and in his 23rd year on the council, told the Coastal Point he will meet with the new council members, as well as with incumbent Councilwoman Carol Cary, about the vision for the Town and keeping it “low-density, slow progression.”
“We have to keep up with the infrastructure, water and wastewater management, while maintaining a small-town atmosphere. I want to bring new businesses downtown and anywhere in town. I want to look at economic development, establish a committee to look at new businesses,” he said.
“There’s a lot to wrap up. We have the new Public Works building to get done, the water tower project moving forward. I want us to look at public safety, to work on our police department and training new officers. They will be busy. We want to look at new technology, new software. We want to keep the taxes low. We don’t want anybody to have a personal agenda,” Duncan said.
Snader, 43, who owns CSCS LLC, a construction business, and Beach Electrical Services, had never run for office before.
“There was no particular reason I ran this time,” he said. “I am a local guy. I’ve been here all my life. I knew there were two spots opening up. I’m a businessman. My kids are young. We are planning on making this our forever home. I’d like to see the town grow and flourish. I see a lot of surrounding towns like Berlin, Snow Hill,” he said of the nearby towns in Maryland, “and all of them are growing. People want to visit and check them out. I want to see Selbyville succeed. I want to see the town grow and be revitalized. I’m a younger guy, and I bring some new, fresh ideas,” he said.
He and his wife, Jessica, have three children, ranging in age from 3 to 11, Chris Snader Jr., Avery and Ila, and the family is active in Salem United Methodist Church.
“Family is very important to me. We do everything together. I don’t have a big social life. My wife and I have a very strong relationship, and we are involved in the church,” he said.
Steffen, 67, ran for office as “a new adventure” and said he looks forward to working with fellow council members.
Previously, the Town’s code enforcement constable, he was involved in local and county government before moving to Selbyville, having worked as a police chief in Pennsylvania for 28 years, a field supervisor for a county drug taskforce, a public safety director and chief administrative officer in his native Northumberland, Pa.
He and his wife, Pamela, bought a house in Selbyville in 2010 and moved there in 2014.
“My wife and I fell in love with the town and wanted to be involved, to help out where we can, maybe make some changes. There are a lot of things I want to look at,” he said. “We want to keep taxes low. I think this council has done good job of doing that, the cost of services as well. I’m not sure how all the new residential developments will affect that. A lot of people are worried about keeping open space, with all the development. We could plan for some of that, I would hope.
“I’m concerned about the drain on the infrastructure,” he added. “We have to stay up to date on that. I’d like to see them continue to improve technology, and get away from paper and become more technologically advanced. I’d like to digitalize all the forms. That’s how it was done where I was before,” he said, adding that he would also like council meetings to be recorded so those who can’t attend can watch them later.
“I want to take a fresh look at how things are done, how business is conducted, maybe save some money by looking at other vendors, generally looking at the contracts and the vendors and how business is done.
“I want to clean up the town by removing deteriorating vacant structures. They are eyesores. That’s the first thing people look at when they come into your community. Do something with them, get some money to either redo them or raze them, but I’d like to see them saved if they are historical structures,” he said.
Steffen and his wife of 23 years have five children in their combined family and five grandchildren.
In November, the council amended the town charter to create election districts — a change from the longtime policy of all council members being elected at-large — but those districts haven’t yet been established, so the new council members will serve at-large.
At a previous council meeting, Tingle explained that the town will be divided into four districts, based on the 2020 Census. State officials will draw a map showing the boundaries of each district.
Council members serve two-year terms. They are not limited to a number of consecutive terms they may serve. They are paid about $200 each year.