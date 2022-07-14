Despite objections from residents concerned about more traffic on narrow Lynch Road, where speeding is said to be common, or additional businesses near their homes in areas where traffic congestion is already heavy, the Selbyville Town Council this week approved a rezoning request for a parcel within town limits, from R-4 Residential to NB—Neighborhood Business.
The request was made by Keith and Shelley Coffin, to develop property off Route 54 near Lynch Road.
The Coffins did not attend the hearing, but developer David Bunting said before the council voted that if the council did not approve the zoning change, “You’ll only be hurting yourselves,” because “a big development is coming in that area, and the residents will need services,” such as a place nearby to buy a few groceries without having to drive to the nearest supermarket.
Before voting to approve the zoning change, Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle said he didn’t think it would impact traffic and agreed it would make it easier to buy groceries nearby.
“We have a need to offset amenities, and we need convenience in that area,” Councilman Richard Duncan agreed.
Councilwoman Carol Cary also voted in favor, saying the Coffins should be applauded for offering a compromise by asking for NB zoning.
Also during the public hearing, a resident who lives in that area asked what kinds of businesses are permitted in NB zoning districts, and Town Manager Stacey Long read a list that includes banks, bakeries, barbershops, spas, nail salons, doctors’ and lawyers’ offices, flower shops, delis, small restaurants, shoe-repair shops and daycares.
“Generally 9-to-5 businesses?” someone in the audience asked, and Long nodded.
Another man asked whether the Delaware Department of Transportation has completed a traffic study in the area. Mayor Clifton Murray said the council isn’t informed when DelDOT conducts studies, but it is common practice before development is approved. Bunting said traffic studies will be done.
Another Lynch Road resident said a new development with 400 homes is planned, “and all of them will empty onto our road.”
“It’s a narrow road” and drivers speed, he said, asking for cooperation from DelDOT and developers to get speed limit signs erected or speed bumps on the road, or to have it widened.
He said he called DelDOT, and was told the speed limit is 40 mph, but has not seen any improvements.
“Let’s work together and do something to improve our road,” he said, adding that a daycare operates on Lynch Road and racing traffic is dangerous for children.
A woman who lives in the area said she and her husband do not want more businesses near their homes because traffic is already too heavy.
“You’re putting 400 houses. Where are all these kids going to go to school? Taxes will go up. They will have to build more schools,” she said.
Murray said he assumed children would attend local schools.
“I understand traffic. Nobody likes traffic. That’s the fact of it. We can’t change that,” Murray said.
Duncan asked Police Chief Brian Wilson whether Lynch Road is monitored for speeding, and Wilson said it is, but that part of the road is under the jurisdiction of Delaware State Police, and not the Town, “so we’re limited as to what we can do.”