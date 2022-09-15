The Selbyville Town Council, at its Monday, Sept. 12, meeting, unanimously approved $12,608.69 to have emergency equipment installed in a 2022 Chevy Tahoe that will be used by the police department.
Councilwoman Carol Cary was absent.
Police Chief Brian Wilson, during his monthly report, told the council that the equipment will include lights and computer and emergency equipment.
He also reported that, during August, police answered 280 calls and issued 197 tickets, including three for driving under the influence.
One officer, injured during an arrest made due to a domestic dispute, remains on medical leave, Wilson said.
Water report
Councilman Richard Duncan, presenting the monthly water report to the town council, said 13.3 million gallons of water were produced during August, and another 5 million gallons were purchased in order to provide adequate water pressure in town.
He also noted that the Town is obligated to follow a detailed plan to get lead out of drinking water and has until 2024 to implement a plan and submit it to the Environmental Protection Agency. Grant money is available through the EPA, Duncan said.
Duncan said that on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Town’s latest water project, involving building a new water tower and upgrading the treatment facility, will go before the state’s Water Infrastructure Advisory Council, an agency that initiates, develops and recommends to the Delaware General Assembly projects for the planning, construction, repair, renovation or expansion of drinking water and wastewater facilities.
In May, Selbyville residents, by referendum vote, authorized the Town to spend $6.05 million for the tower and upgrades. At the referendum, 152 votes were cast, with 140 in favor and 12 opposed.
Construction of a new water tower, on Hudson Road, is expected to be completed by 2024.
During the council meeting this week, Duncan said town officials have been in touch with several water tower manufacturers and are considering a composite tank on a concrete pedestal. The benefit of a composite tank is it requires less maintenance, Duncan said.
“We look at aesthetics, what people want to look at,” he said.
Once the project is approved by the state, land on about three-quarters of an acre, donated to the Town by the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, will be cleared in preparation for construction.
Town officials have talked about building a new water tower for some time, Duncan said, since they started hearing complaints about low pressure in some developments, often due to irrigation systems.
Preliminary site plan approved for Royal Farms expansion
Council approved the preliminary site plan for Royal Farms, to construct a 10,726-square-foot retail center with drive-through section at 38166 Dupont Boulevard, to make space for a national retailer, fast-food restaurant with drive-through and two more tenants.
A representative from Becker Morgan Group in Salisbury, Md., representing the Royal Farms owner, who was not at the council meeting, said Royal Farms representatives are currently looking for a national retailer as a tenant.
Councilman Richard Duncan — discussing the request for site-plan approval while presenting the monthly Planning & Zoning report to the town council — said Davis, Bowen & Friedel, the Town’s engineering firm, gave the project a favorable recommendation.
The vote to approve the preliminary site plan was unanimous, with Cary absent.
Textile printing company to open in Selbyville
Council also approved the preliminary site plan for Selbyville Textile Printing, a new, 7,750-square-foot building on two parcels, at 38177 and 38183 Dupont Boulevard.
Duncan, while presenting the monthly Planning & Zoning report, told council the building will be south of Rite Aid, in an area now zoned General Commercial. The business will provide fabric and textile printing for banners, furniture and home décor.
Davis, Bowen & Friedel gave the project a favorable recommendation, Duncan said.
Councilman Clarence “Bud” Tingle asked how much of the ink used will go into the town’s sewage system, and a representative for Selbyville Textile Printing said the ink is ecologically friendly, contained in cartridges and sprayed directly onto fabric and textiles, so not much will drain into the system.
The vote was unanimous, with Cary absent.