Selbyville Police Chief Brian Wilson, during the Monday, Aug. 7, town council meeting, announced that the Sussex Safe Kids Coalition — in conjunction with the town’s police department, the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company and the Indian River School District — will collect back-to-school items for children.
Donations can be taken to the police department during regular business hours on weekdays and also to the third annual Laura Madara Back-to-School Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the fire hall.
At the event, officers give students backpacks, pencils, crayons, water bottles and notebooks. Booths will be set up with information about staying healthy and where help is available.
The event was named for Madara, who was president of the SVFC Auxiliary and a member of the fire police. She died in April 2021 after being hit by a fire police truck while she was at the scene of a vehicle accident.
Economic Development Committee discussed
Mayor Rick Duncan reported that he, Town Administrator Stacey Long and Councilwoman Carol Cary had met with Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce officials to discuss forming an Economic Development Committee.
“We are moving forward with that, and we will appoint a committee,” Duncan said.
Selbyville to get mixed-use district
Plans to create a mixed-use zoning district in the growing town of Selbyville were approved by the town council this week, with a unanimous vote to hire AECOM, a multinational infrastructure consulting firm, and spend up to $12,200 for that company to create the new district.
Mixed-use zoning means residential, commercial and industrial spaces are integrated.
Long said there will be meetings concerning land use and regulations, with the council and with the planning commission, and that it will take about three months to complete all the necessary work.
“This is something new for us,” Duncan later told the Coastal Point.
“It requires a lot of thought, coming up with a new district that has business, retail, a little bit of everything — residences, apartments above or within it. AECOM will come up with the recommendation and parameters. We have to put it somewhere where we can allow changes as we see fit, where we can modify as needed.
“I think it’s a good thing, with our new economic development committee. They are gung-ho about going out and getting businesses, researching with some businesses on Route 113 becoming available for purchase,” Duncan said.
At its March meeting, the town council had discussed creating a mixed-use district, and at the time, Duncan had said that outside dining could come to Selbyville, and “as the downtown is revitalized, this could be the future of downtown.”
Final approval for residential development
The council unanimously approved final plans for Phase II of Coastal Villages, owned by Bunting Macks and located on Lighthouse and Hudson roads. A representative from Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. of Salisbury, Md., was at the meeting and told the council that Phase I was approved two years ago for 702 homes and Phase II will have 254 single-family homes on 125 acres.
New restaurant in Selbyville
Long announced that On the Way Café has opened at 38555 Dupont Boulevard, at the location of the former Flaming Pizza, which closed.
Long said a new restaurant will also open and replace the former Cactus Café at 38188 Dupont Boulevard, but details on that weren’t yet available.
Mayor’s report
Duncan said the Town will form a committee to discuss the sale of cannabis “and which direction the Town should move.” Councilman Monroe Hudson will be chairman of the committee. A number of local municipalities have moved recently to restrict marijuana-related businesses within their municipal limits, after passage of laws legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana in both Delaware and Maryland.
Duncan also asked the council this week to continue supporting hiring additional staff to work for the Town.
“As we review the departments, this is a good opportunity to start looking. There has been a lot of conversation about adding staff,” Duncan said.
He also asked council members to conserve water and promote conservation among residents, especially if they notice wasteful practices, such as running irrigation systems during a rainstorm. They should also remind residents not to let grass clippings fall into drains, he said.
Date change for September council meeting
Because of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4, the next town council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
Soil Conservation District meeting a success
Duncan pronounced the July 19 public information session with the Sussex Soil Conservation District a success and said it was well-attended by those representing local homeowners’ associations.
“It was a good meeting. A lot of progress was made, and we will continue to look at that,” he said.
During the session, at the SVFC fire hall, Jessica Watson from Soil Conservation told those in the audience that the organization is their resource “to make sure stormwater management facilities are working as planned.”
The Town of Selbyville monitors residential developments from curb to curb. Then, from there, it is the responsibility of homeowners’ associations, Long had told a woman in the audience who asked about the Town’s role. Sidewalks are owned by the HOA, she said. For one year after a development is finished, the responsibility is the developer’s, then the HOA’s, Long explained.
Soil Conservation also monitors erosion, Watson said, warning against mowing grass too short, a habit that causes erosion. Instead, she recommended leaving a grassy buffer near water bodies.
“We are pro-buffer for water quality. If you mow to the water’s edge, you will have erosion. You can have aquatic vegetation and less chemicals in ponds, and you will see more wildlife. An 18-inch buffer is OK, but the wider, the better. And buffers can be quite beautiful. They can be enhanced. When we have a healthy system, you’re going to see wildlife. I encourage you to have a no-mow area or a buffer to reduce erosion,” she said, adding that bird boxes, fountains and flowering vegetation can be added.
Police report
Wilson, while presenting the monthly police report, said officers responded to 290 calls during July and made 16 criminal arrests.
Officers will help distribute school supplies at the annual Madara Back-to-School Health Fair on Aug. 19 at the SVFC fire hall.
Councilman Monroe Hudson asked Wilson “to continue to keep an eye on” the installation of speed cameras in town, who will install them and how they will be used, and Wilson agreed.
Hazardous Inspection report
Councilman Chris Snader, while presenting the monthly Hazardous Inspection Committee report, said a dilapidated property at 11 Dukes Street has been sold, and the new owner has begun cleaning the property. Snader said he and Long will meet with the new owner.
Duncan said the property already looks better.
Water report
Councilman Gary Steffen, while presenting the monthly water report, said 11.8 million gallons of water were used in July, and that the Town’s supply continues to be supplemented by purchasing water.
Public Works report
In presenting the monthly Public Works report, Steffen said Public Works employees are keeping catch basins clean, spraying weeds and cutting grass.
Sewer report
Snader, while presenting the monthly sewer report, said the daily flow peaked at 1.2 million gallons and that all equipment is operational.
Pump replacement is necessary at the Church Street Pump Station, he said, making a motion to approve spending $31,798.50 to buy a new pump. The council unanimously agreed.
Town Engineer Jason Loar said that is the largest pump station and that there have been continuing problems with the pump for reasons including face masks allegedly being put into the sewage system by Mountaire Farms employees.